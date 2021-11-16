Pininfarina designs Gaussin’s zero-emissions trucks line-up

Automotive Design 16 Nov 2021
Pininfarina designs Gaussin’s zero-emissions trucks line-up

Pininfarina is collaborating with French Gaussin for the design of its line-up of hyderogen-powered and electric trucks, starting with the F2 Racing Truck set to debut at the 2022 Dakar Rally.


The H2 Racing Truck will be the first vehicle in Gaussin’s range of zero-emission, 100% hydrogen and electric road trucks.

Gaussin Hydrogen powered racing truck design

The H2 Racing Truck incorporates high-performance design to withstand extreme environments, and it is intended to demonstrate the performance and reliability of the hydrogen-electric motorization developed by the French company.

The data and information collected during the 2022 Dakar Rally will be used to further develop the range of road trucks scheduled for launch from 2022.

Gaussin Hydrogen powered racing truck design

Unlike the solutions currently available on the market, GAUSSIN’s hydrogen system has been developed for an ultra-light chassis designed around the hydrogen and electric powertrain, based on the modular skateboard launched last April.

The skateboard is available in a long-distance hydrogen version with a hydrogen refueling time of less than 20 minutes for 800 km of autonomy and in an all-electric version for short distances with a battery change time of 3 minutes for 400 km of autonomy.

The design of the range has been entrusted to the iconic Italian company PININFARINA. Its team has created a whole range of dramatic, exciting trucks forming a harmonious overall family.

Pininfarina Chief Creative Officer, Kevin Rice commented: “We made sure the design faithfully represents the group’s values and roots: reliability, performance and robustness”.

Gaussin Hydrogen powered trucks line up

The zero-emission road truck is available in five models: road tractor, autonomous, for distribution, construction and racing.

The overall construction and design consider technical requirements linked to the hydrogen and electric powertrain and the operation of fuel cells, as well as the junction with the modular skateboard and the latest technologies in terms of materials and Human Machine Interface.

H2 Racing Truck – Technical Features

  • Two e-motors of 300 kW each
  • 380 kW of fuel cells
  • 82 kWh of batteries
  • 80 kg of hydrogen
  • A high-performance cooling system
  • A lightweight chassis designed specifically for the performance and integration of the hydrogen electric system
  • A speed limit of 140 km/h in compliance with regulations
  • A range of 250 km in race conditions
  • A 20-minute recharge with a specific hydrogen cooling station
  • Registered for the road

(Source: Pininfarina)

Tags

Image Gallery

Pininfarina designs Gaussin's zero-emissions trucks line-up - Image 1
Pininfarina designs Gaussin's zero-emissions trucks line-up - Image 4
Pininfarina designs Gaussin's zero-emissions trucks line-up - Image 3
Pininfarina designs Gaussin's zero-emissions trucks line-up - Image 2

Related Stories

Lexus LF-LC GT Vision Gran Turismo Concept

Lexus LF-LC GT Vision Gran Turismo Concept

For their take on the Vision Gran Turismo project, Lexus designers at the Calty Research Center took inspiration from the company’s racig activities – in particular form the Super GT GT500 Class 2014 season – and aimed at creating...
REE unveils Leopard autonomous concept

REE unveils Leopard autonomous concept

Based on a modular EV platform design, the fully-autononmoous, full-scale concept is designed to be used by delivery fleet operators and technology companies.
Pininfarina designs Gaussin

Pininfarina designs Gaussin’s zero-emissions trucks line-up

Pininfarina is collaborating with French Gaussin for the design of its line-up of hyderogen-powered and electric trucks, starting with the F2 Racing Truck set to debut at the 2022 Dakar Rally.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent Tutorials

Recent News


© 2004-2021 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom