Pininfarina designs Gaussin’s zero-emissions trucks line-up

Pininfarina is collaborating with French Gaussin for the design of its line-up of hyderogen-powered and electric trucks, starting with the F2 Racing Truck set to debut at the 2022 Dakar Rally.

The H2 Racing Truck will be the first vehicle in Gaussin’s range of zero-emission, 100% hydrogen and electric road trucks.

The H2 Racing Truck incorporates high-performance design to withstand extreme environments, and it is intended to demonstrate the performance and reliability of the hydrogen-electric motorization developed by the French company.

The data and information collected during the 2022 Dakar Rally will be used to further develop the range of road trucks scheduled for launch from 2022.

Unlike the solutions currently available on the market, GAUSSIN’s hydrogen system has been developed for an ultra-light chassis designed around the hydrogen and electric powertrain, based on the modular skateboard launched last April.

The skateboard is available in a long-distance hydrogen version with a hydrogen refueling time of less than 20 minutes for 800 km of autonomy and in an all-electric version for short distances with a battery change time of 3 minutes for 400 km of autonomy.

The design of the range has been entrusted to the iconic Italian company PININFARINA. Its team has created a whole range of dramatic, exciting trucks forming a harmonious overall family.

Pininfarina Chief Creative Officer, Kevin Rice commented: “We made sure the design faithfully represents the group’s values and roots: reliability, performance and robustness”.

The zero-emission road truck is available in five models: road tractor, autonomous, for distribution, construction and racing.

The overall construction and design consider technical requirements linked to the hydrogen and electric powertrain and the operation of fuel cells, as well as the junction with the modular skateboard and the latest technologies in terms of materials and Human Machine Interface.

H2 Racing Truck – Technical Features

Two e-motors of 300 kW each

380 kW of fuel cells

82 kWh of batteries

80 kg of hydrogen

A high-performance cooling system

A lightweight chassis designed specifically for the performance and integration of the hydrogen electric system

A speed limit of 140 km/h in compliance with regulations

A range of 250 km in race conditions

A 20-minute recharge with a specific hydrogen cooling station

Registered for the road

(Source: Pininfarina)