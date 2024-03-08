IAAD announces Design Talk with Dave Amantea in partnership with Art Center

For their newly formed academic partnership, IAAD. and ArtCenter College of Design have launched “9649 Design Talks”. The first event – open to the public – is a talk by Pininfarina Chief Design Office Davide Amantea. The talk takes place Wednesday 6 March in Turin.

The talk, in English, will be held at the IAAD. headquarters in Corso Regio Parco, 15 – Turin, starting at 6:30 PM local time.

The event will be accessible to a limited number of enthusiasts and students from other universities and institutions. Admission is free but registration is mandatory.

“9649 Design Talks” is the first step of a collaboration between IAAD. and ArtCenter, aiming at fostering the educational development of both institutions.

The event will be shared in live connection with the students of the ArtCenter and will be moderated by Dario Olivero, Coordinator of the Transportation Design Department.

Those who are interested in participating can register at this link.

About Dave (Davide) Amantea

Born and raised in Turin, Dave has always had a dream of becoming a car designer – and he is still chasing it.

Dave started in IDEA institute his first experience as Designer during the 2nd year of University, working on Lancia Delta HPE concept with Frank Stephenson, later he jumped into FIAT Advance design team driven by Roberto Giolito, working on the Fiat 500 and 500 Abarth projects.

He later worked under Peter Jensen for Fiat Professional on the Fiat Cubo/Fiorino and Fiat Doblò.

In 2008 he worked on the Alfa Romeo 4C concept as Exterior and Interior Designer, and in 2009 he moved to Maserati with Giovanni Ribotta. Here he was main exterior designer for the Maserati Kubang Concept presented at the Frankfurt Show in 2010. During his time at the Italian carmaker he was also involved in the Ghibli and Quattroporte projects.

In 2010 he moved to Italdesign Giugiaro, where he was appoointed by Raul Pires as Lead Exterior Designer. From from 2010 until 2014 he was involved in the development of many show cars from different brands of the Group, including the Bentley Bentayga.

He then moved to the UK to work in the Land Rover Creative Design team under Massimo Frascella. His works here included the Discovery Sport MY19, Defender, Range Rover Sport and Range Rover.

After working in Germany at NIO on the ES6 and ET7 programs he was invited to join Pininfarina under the lead of Luca Borgogno.

Today Dave Amantea is Pininfarina Chief Design Officer.

(Source: IAAD)