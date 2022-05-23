Win an IAAD. scholarship with the Pininfarina Concept Car!

IAAD. – Istituto d’Arte Applicata e Design in collaboration with PININFARINA have launched a competition to award scholarships for the Bachelors course in Transportation Design, which will begin in October 2022.

The scholarships offered by the Turin-based University – dedicated to international students only (residents outside Italy) – are three in all and are characterized by different types of coverage: one with 100% coverage (for a total value of 7,600, covering the entire Attendance fee) and two partial, covering 50% of Attendance fee (with a value of 3,800).

The Enrollment Fee (€ 1,200) however remains compulsory.

Deadline: June 20, 2022.

PARTNERSHIP

This year Pininfarina was a partner in the thesis project for the IAAD Master’s Degree in Transportation Design.

The collaboration continues with the Scholarship Bachelor contest, where students who are interested in attending the Bachelor in Transportation design, are invited to design a new Concept Car “Pininfarina Teorema | enjoy the uniqueness”.

For the IAAD. Scholarships Contest 2022, participants have to inspire users by identifying one of the following emotional needs based on Pininfarina’s brand values: purity, elegance and innovation.

BRIEF:

For the first time in its 91 years history, Pininfarina presented in July 2021 a virtual concept car called Teorema.

With the main mission to make the journey as pleasurable as the destination, Teorema is an electric, autonomous vehicle, entirely developed with virtual reality technologies only.

This futuristic vehicle is built on a modular electric chassis creating an original pentagonal five-seater environment with an innovative space-saving design.

From the outside, the absence of side doors gives it a great stylistic lightness.

With this project, Pininfarina wanted to delineate its vision of the future of mobility: high interaction between passengers, the vehicle and the external environment through open and shared spaces.

What are we asking you to do?

You have been assigned to imagine a custom edition of Teorema called “Pininfarina Teorema | enjoy the uniqueness.”

Choose your favorite combination of colors and materials according to the project, interpreting the interiors and the exteriors of the vehicle, and trying to customize your concept car in every nuance, bespoke in every detail.

To enhance the value of the brand, always keep in mind Pininfarina’s three main design principles: purity, elegance, and innovation.

In order to enter the contest, applicants must submit the application by filling-in the form attached to the contest official rules and sending it back with the project. The completed Entry Form can be submitted by e-mail to orientamento@iaad.it.

The jury will take into consideration originality, the variety of the design themes, the ability to visualize design solutions and the overall quality of the work submitted. The submission deadline is June 20, 2022.

click here to download the official rules and application form in PDF format

The official announcement of the scholarship winners will be made the week after the deadline indicated.

The creators of the best projects will be interviewed by IAAD’s Guidance Office.

For more info you can write to orientamento@iaad.it

IAAD.

IAAD. – Istituto d’Arte Applicata e Design – is one of the most important Higher Education Institutes in Italy and Europe in the field of design.

IAAD. is a community that cultivates the dialogue between people, respecting individuality and diversity.

It nurtures in curious minds the courage to dare, to fail, to seek original solutions, to redefine the rules.

It searches the depths of humanistic culture for the principles that guide the art of design and teaches how to apply them.

It believes in the power of imagination to redesign reality.

The student is at the center of the didactic activity that combines both a cultural and practical approach.

The study program concludes with the student’s thesis project as well as a group one, aimed at the creation of a portfolio that becomes the passport to enter the professional work place.

90% of IAAD. students find employment within one year of graduation thanks to having:

more than 200 professors, established professionals from the world of design;

a close collaboration with a network of international partner companies;

a focused job placement service that ensures over 3000 interviews per year.

Joining IAAD. means being part of an international network headed by AD Education, a leader in France amongst the private entities related to teaching design and applied arts and one of the leading protagonists in this sector in Europe.

The Group has 14 schools, 44 campuses (4 in Italy, 4 in Spain, 3 in Germany and 33 in France), 18,000 students, 1,200 teachers and an integrated teaching system in 5 languages consisting of about 150 courses divided between the three-year and Masters courses.

IAAD’s Academic Diploma in Transportation Design

For over forty years, IAAD. has been training designers who bring innovation, beauty and style to the automobile, motorbike and yacht mobility sectors.

In addition to technical skills, the training course cultivates the critical spirit and the ability to imagine the new mobility scenarios that meet the challenge of sustainability and digitalization.

PININFARINA

Global icon of Italian style, PININFARINA is recognized for its unparalleled ability to create timeless beauty through its values of elegance, purity, and innovation. Founded in 1930, Pininfarina has evolved from an artisan concern to an international service Group, supreme expression of automotive styling and an established reality in industrial and experience design, architecture, nautical and mobility beyond automotive.

A group employing 500 people, offices in Italy, Germany, China, and the United States and listed on the Stock Exchange since 1986. Over the course of nine decades Pininfarina has designed more than 1,200 vehicles and more than 600 projects in different areas, receiving numerous international awards.

(Image Credit: Pininfarina)