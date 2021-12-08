New Holland Straddle Tractor Concept by Pininfarina

Pininfarina and New Holland have developed the Straddle Tractor Concept, an innovative electric tractor designed for narrow vineyards, with a futuristic design and a high-comfort, high-safety cab.

The tractor concept was developed by Pininfarina and New Holland Agriculture, part of CNH Industrial, and was specifically designed to meet the demanding requirements of the narrow vineyards typical of the premium wine growing regions such as Champagne, Médoc and Burgundy.

These operations produce high-quality, high-value wines from grapes grown in rows less than one and a half meter wide, often on steep slopes and on small vineyards. In these conditions, grapes are picked by hand and most of the vine maintenance work is done by means of a tractor travelling overhead the rows.

The design of the front of the machine combines function with style. Inspired by the shape of a champagne flute – tall, wide at the top and tapering down at the bottom – it is a reference to the premium wine growers that are its main customer base.

This shape, together with wraparound glass, provides the operator with exceptional visibility on the vines and all around.

The overall exterior design stands out for the flowing and dynamic automotive-inspired lines. The exposed frame confers a sporty look.

The shape of the cab, angled in the direction of travel, adds to the vehicle’s dynamism.

The interior, easily accessible thanks to the large single door and rotating seat, offers a supremely comfortable environment. The use of wood contributes to the cab’s plush, luxurious feel, and links again to the customer’s business linking to the wood of wine barrels.

(Source: Pininfarina)