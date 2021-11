Hiperon Motors has announced its upcoming electric delivery van, set to be launched in 2022. The clean, modern design was penned by One One Lab studio.

The Carrier is a 100% electric van with a 995 kg payload and a range of 320 km. It will be a part of a fleet of vehicles that will include the flat-bed Demeter and the Hermes, capable of transporting up to twelve passengers.

The design was created by One One Lab and was based on the ideas of “beautiful simplicity and purity of lines”.

(Source: Hiperon, One One Lab)