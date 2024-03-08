“GM’s Marvelous Motorama” at Petersen Automotive Museum celebrates Dream Cars from the 1950s

The Petersen Automotive Museum will celebrate “Dream Cars” from the 1950s with the exhibit “GM’s Marvelous Motorama: Dream Cars From the Joe Bortz Collection,” which will open on March 16, 2024.


The exhibit will feature six concept cars, together for the first time under one roof, originally displayed at GM Motorama shows in 1953, ‘54 and ‘55.

1955 LaSalle Sedan

Located in the Audrey and Martin Gruss Foundation Gallery, the exhibit will explore the history of General Motors’ traveling Motorama shows.

1953 GM Motorama

Legendary GM stylist Harley Earl used the shows to present experimental non-production cars that featured design and technological concepts some of which found their way to production automobiles. A few models, like the Corvette, even went into production.

1954 Pontiac Bonneville Special Design Render Illustration

1954 Pontiac Bonneville Special – Design Render Illustration

Six cars will be featured in the exhibit, including three rescued from near destruction at Warhoops Auto and Truck Parts in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

After their time in the spotlight, the majority of “Dream Cars” were sent to scrap yards to be cut apart and crushed. Among those preserved were four cars saved by Warhoops employees and squirreled away among junked car bodies.

1955 Chevrolet Biscayne Concept Restoration

1955 Chevrolet Biscayne Concept Restoration

After hearing rumors about the saved “Dream Cars” in the mid-1980s, collector Joe Bortz purchased the four cars from the scrapyard.

1955 LaSalle II Roadster

The 1955 LaSalle II Roadster

Museum visitors will see the 1955 LaSalle II Roadster and 1955 Chevrolet Biscayne, which Bortz painstakingly restored after both were cut in half in preparation for the crusher, as well as a 1955 LaSalle Sedan in its “junkyard fresh” condition.

1955 Chevy Biscayne Concept Full Size Rendering

1955 Chevy Biscayne Concept Full Size Rendering (source: Joe Bortz Collection)

1955 Chevrolet Biscayne Interior Design Full Size Rendering

1955 Chevrolet Biscayne Interior Design Full Size Rendering (source: Joe Bortz Collection)

Additional cars featured in the exhibit are the 1953 Pontiac Parisienne, 1953 Buick Wildcat and a completely original and unrestored 1954 Pontiac Bonneville Special.

To read more on thecars you can check the Joe Bortz Collection’s website.

“These cars are the Picassos and Rembrandts of this automotive generation,” said Bortz. “To see six of them together, all from the ‘50s, and all the real deal is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

“Joe Bortz has an incredibly unique collection of historic cars, the likes of which have never been displayed at the museum,” said Petersen Automotive Museum Executive Director Terry L. Karges. “The Motoramas were an important part of automotive history, and we are excited to share these ‘Dream Cars’ with enthusiasts from around the world.”

“GM’s Marvelous Motorama: Dream Cars From the Joe Bortz Collection” will be on display through March 2026. To purchase tickets or for more information about the Petersen Automotive Museum, you can visit Petersen.org/exhibits.

(Source: Petersen Automotive Museum)

