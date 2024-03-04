Ferrari celebrates GTO 40th Anniversary with GTO Legacy Tour 2024

Ferrari celebrates GTO 40th Anniversary with GTO Legacy Tour 2024

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic GTO, Ferrari has announced a series of events in the Italian Dolomites in early October 2024.


The event will offer a driving experience for owners of Ferrari’s first ever supercar in the stunning surroundings of the Italian Dolomites between October 1st and 5th 2024.

1984 Ferrari GTO Design

The Ferrari GTO event is the second edition of the Legacy Tour, following up on the F40-themed maiden outing in 2023.

Ferrari F40 Legacy Day 2023

The F40 Legacy Day event saw 39 teams exploring a route that wound its way from Forte dei Marmi through the Apuan Alps and Tuscan countryside to Maranello.

Ferrari F40 Legacy Day 2023

The Legacy Tour 2024, on the other hand, starts from Val Rendena and crews will have the Dolomites as their backdrop until the final day of driving when they arrive in Maranello.

1984 Ferrari GTO Design

The GTOs will be welcomed at the Prancing Horse headquarters where Ferrari Classiche’s experts and some members of the original GTO development team will reveal the car’s secrets.

The cars will then be displayed inside the factory before the GTO Legacy Tour 2024 officially concludes with a parade at the Fiorano Circuit.

GTO owners wishing to take part in the GTO Legacy Tour should contact their official Ferrari dealer by the end of April.

About the Ferrari GTO

1984 Ferrari GTO Design Render Illustration

The Ferrari GTO was unveiled at the Geneva International Motor Show in 1984. The power of its V8 turbo engine, its Pininfarina lines and advanced composite bodywork instantly won public acclaim.

1984 Ferrari GTO Design

The GTO was the first Ferrari to sport a longitudinally mounted V8 with twin turbos. The 2.8-litre capacity coupled with its eight cylinders earned it the unofficial 288 moniker, while its official name is a reference to the legendary 250 GTO of the early 1960s.

1984 Ferrari GTO Design

Initially, Ferrari aimed to build just the 200 examples required to be granted homologation for Group B racing. However, major changes subsequently made to the rules resulted in Ferrari pulling out of the championship.

1984 Ferrari GTO Interior Design

The GTO, however, has gone down in history as Ferrari’s first ever supercar and has since been joined by the F40, the F50, the Enzo Ferrari and the LaFerrari. It also proved such a success that 272 were built before its production run ended.

(Source: Ferrari)

