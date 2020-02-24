Linkedin

Location: Turin or Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy

We are looking for a Color & Trim Designer to join our Centro Stile Design Team.

You will report to the Head of Interior Design in Design Area and will be is responsibility to produce designs options for new vehicle visions/briefing and ideas taking care to reinforce existing cars and of course brand values.

Your responsibilities will focus on:

Manage and steer the Color and Trim Team

Producing color & trim options alternatives by considering impacts on overall design idea;

Developing CMF proposals from concept to design freeze/production;

Virtual and physical models realization. Concept cars preparation to test market reactions.

Research of right trade-off between functional targets, markets trends and brand strategy (considering technical constraint, technical requirements, materials and costs):

Strong and good use of virtual design;

Close relations with design team and R&D parts engineers to reach the feasibility of materials that fulfil as much as possible design guidelines;

Close cooperation with the Group to guarantee a deep interconnection at different levels.

In order to meet these targets, you will need:

University degree /Technical degree Design

At least 5 years’ experience in a similar position

Experience in Automotive field

High Skills in V-RED, Keyshot, Photoshop, Illustrator and PPT are mandatory.

Self confidence

Analysis and problem solving

Teamwork and hi team spirit approach

Location: position will be based in Turin or Sant’Agata Bolognese

