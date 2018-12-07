Moment

Location: Seattle, WA, USA

Moment is a mobile photography brand and we’re looking for a Jr. product designer to join our team. Someone with the potential to range from early concept sketches to the final manufacturing details of shipping a product to market. Someone with a sharp aesthetic eye and a love for measuring incremental improvements. And of course someone who loves to travel with their camera.

Why Design At Moment

We believe design wins. Co-founded by a designer, we’re building a talented team of designers who help one another get better. You can see some of our product work here on Behance, our constantly evolving e-commerce UX work here on our site, and some amazing things people are capturing with our products here.

Most importantly we teach you how to independently ship, measure, and iterate. We believe that design wins and therefore teach designers how to go beyond solving the problem to making fast, iterative decisions.

What you will be doing:

Refining, improving, and shipping new products. As a user-centric, design-minded team, we prioritize quality over quantity. Our work is a constant collaboration between design and engineering ‘ No barriers or separate teams ‘ Just like minded people working to create the best product possible. We believe that great design requires great engineering, and vice versa.

Types of projects you’ll be working on…

+ Deeply understanding our users and their preferences/needs

+ Working with the team to generate new concepts and ideas across all product lines

+ Interpreting and refining themes for CMF and aesthetics

+ Physical prototyping and testing of concepts/ideas/experiments

+ Strong collaboration in a team environment with other designers and engineers

+ Collaboration with our suppliers to source, sample, refine, and ship products

+ Tracking product performance to improve on next versions

+ Providing and receiving feedback internally on projects designers are shipping.

+ Customer service, because everyone on the team does a few hours per week. And we mean everyone in the company.

You need these qualifications

Beyond being passionate about mobile photography we are looking for the following experiences:

+ Publish your work. We believe that the best designers are part of the design community, putting their work out publicly for others to learn from.

+ Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Design, Textile Design, Color and Material Design, or the equivalent in professional experience with evidence of exceptional ability

+ 2+ Years of industrial design experience, bonus points for soft goods and/or + CMF experience

+ Comfortable with physical prototyping (hardware required, softgoods a bonus)

+ Strong skills in both 2d and 3d CAD design tools (We mostly work between + Solidworks, Fusion 360, Alias, Keyshot, and Illustrator)

+ Experience in a full product lifecycle from design to customer’s hands

+ Comfortable working very closely with mechanical engineers

+ Comfortable with potentially frequent Asia travel to work with suppliers

+ Comfortable creating presentations and visualizations for team review

+ A desire to nerd out on problem solving within mobile photography/video

+ Must be authorized to work in the United States

Compensation And Benefits

We keep it simple.

+ Equity in the company.

+ A salary.

+ Medical insurance or $550 per month to do what you want.

+ A free Moment Trip every year.

+ Moment gear.

+ A $500 stipend per year to spend on your own equipment.

+ Three company offsites per year.

+ Unlimited vacation.

Click here for more information