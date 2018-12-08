Footwear Designer A – Pro Skateboarding

Vans

Location: Costa Mesa, CA, USA

Vans is the original action sports footwear company rooted in authenticity and creativity. Founded in 1966, Vans has thrived on a legacy of impacting our greater community through Vans’ four pillars: action sports, music, art and street culture. We are constantly inspired by the expressive creators within our company and community as they bring new and innovative perspectives to help shape and transform the future of our business.

As the Footwear Designer A for Pro Skateboarding you will demonstrate your visionary ability to keep progressing the Pro skateboarding category at Vans. Beginning with a deep understanding of skateboarding consumers, leveraging consumer insights to conceptualize new and innovative footwear concepts, working with both Business Merchandisers and Color Materials Footwear Designers, and providing global inspiration and design direction each season. With your strong industrial design skills, passion, experience, and manufacturing knowledge you will support and leverage the company’s continual quest to innovate and elevate design for Vans Pro Skateboarding.

How You Will Make a Difference:

Collaborate with Pro Skate category team on new footwear briefs aimed at creating innovative footwear concepts and collections.

Create professional level presentation of ideas; Strong sketching, rendering and presentation skills.

Concept, design and develop creative solutions for new footwear for the Vans consumer.

Clearly communicate detailed footwear design tech packs and seasonal color cads to Development team.

Lead detailed and efficient communication regarding revisions, manufacturing challenges, material specs, finishing and details between design, development and merchandising for footwear design projects within the Pro Skate category.

Bring to life seasonal creative vision for the Vans Skate consumer.

Collaborate with Vans Pro Skate athletes, external brands, artists, and more to deliver unique concepts for a variety of different footwear projects.

Designs SMU’s (Special Make Up) projects which includes color, materials, and modifying styles.

Travel for market research, build inspiration boards and set overall category design direction while considering global trends and needs.

Conceptualizes and professionally pitches unbriefed creative future footwear concepts.

Skills for Success:

Years of related professional design experience: 4+

Educational/ Position Requirements:

Bachelor degree from College or University in Industrial Design or international equivalent.

Strong knowledge of Skateboarding culture, athletes, and industrial design.

Strong conceptual thinking, problem solving skills and ability to advance ideas.

Effective presentation and communication skills.

Proficient in Mac computer design software and systems (Adobe Illustrator/Photoshop, 3D software, Procreate, etc.), as well as professional business communication software (Microsoft suite, Keynote, etc.).

Must be able to influence and collaborate with key internal and external business partners and athletes as a professional representative of Vans.

Ability to lead multiple projects at once and meet key deadlines.

Fluent in English (spoken and written)

Special Physical and/or Mental Requirements:

International and domestic travel as needed (approx. 10-20%)

Willing and able to work additional hours as needed

Bend, lift, open and move product and related office items varying in weight from 1 to 25lbs, depending on need

