The Industrial Design Associate Manager is responsible for leading, supporting, and being a part of a world-class team, driving excellence inside the discipline, and promoting and evolving TEAGUE’s cross-discipline offering. The Associate Manager is an inspiring mentor and coach who will challenge team members and support their growth ambitions while ensuring that they deliver content of the highest quality to clients and present TEAGUE as a leader in design. In addition to providing strategic guidance and leadership, this position is also responsible for developing tactical processes and capabilities, supporting resource/project planning, driving team-level initiatives, partnering with other disciplines on budgeting and scoping, and ensuring on-time delivery.

Why We Need This Position We may be known for our innovative creations, but it’s the dynamic leadership behind the scenes that is the real secret to our success. To consistently push boundaries and deliver the kind of targeted, forward-thinking innovations that our clients have come to depend on, we need nimble, bright and inspiring leaders guiding their teams. That’s where you come in.

Who We’re Looking For A big-picture thinker who is both adept at developing strategic solutions to elevate the discipline of industrial design within the company and a dynamic hands-on leader with the tactical skills to work with the ID team to translate those strategies into clear steps that directly benefit clients. What does that mean in terms of specific responsibilities?

First off, you’re an ambassador for Industrial Design who is ready to evangelize its value within the company at all times; this means you’re constantly on the lookout for new ways to evolve, introducing new methods, processes and tools to put your team at the head of this competitive field. You teach storytelling and presentation skills, effective critique methods, and advise as needed; you’re also able to dive in and actively participate as a contributor when called upon to do so.

Second, you’re a natural leader and mentor capable of developing the skills of employees through regular performance reviews and annual goals; building stronger cross-functionality across teams; managing conflict between team members; and creatively solving resourcing challenges. You are capable of coaching your team in framing complex problems, distilling insights, and synthesizing results. You are adept at organizing competing priorities and balancing resource loading to ensure adequate coverage and are prepared to grow relationships with new contractors.

Third, you’re comfortable handling the nuts and bolts of seeing a project through all of its various stages: participating in scoping activities, including work statements and estimating budgets; communicating budgets, timelines and deliverable expectations to the design team; conducting regular reviews to ensure things are on track; and assisting project managers in resolving budget issues and other challenges.

Fourth, on an operations level, you’re constantly looking for ways to improve systems, processes and policies; supporting best practices, information flow, business process development, organizational planning and driving accountability. In short, this is a position for a dynamic and diplomatic leader who’s passionate about industrial design and loves the prospect of working closely with other creative types to shape the future of the discipline.

What We Just Said, Now in 5 Bullet Points (a.k.a., Essential Qualifications):

Experience: Bachelor’s Degree in an applied physical design field from an accredited school, Industrial Design preferred; 5+ years’ related experience in Industrial Design, with 2-3+ years of direct line-of-reporting people management experience in a corporate and/or consulting environment preferred; extensive knowledge of Industrial Design means and methods; experience linking day-to-day operations to long-term planning; established credentials in a related industry; a leader, thinker and builder who inspires others; demonstrated experience and interest in the business side of design as well as the creative and technical; proven track record of successful projects and satisfied clients.

Special skills: Well-versed in design history and theory, logical form frameworks, distilling insights from research, convergent/divergent approaches, and design thinking; strong leadership and team management skills with the emotional intelligence to manage conflict and inspire others to follow the vision; excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, strong negotiation skills – both internally and client focused; demonstrated client management skills.

Passion: Serving as an ambassador for Industrial Design and pushing the discipline forward

Role: Strategically guiding creative teams to drive innovation and deliver superlative results to clients

Personality: Visionary, strategic, dynamic, adaptable, collaborative, decisive, diplomatic.

DOE – Competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package offered.

At TEAGUE, we value diversity. We search the globe, literally, to find and attract top talent from diverse backgrounds.

TEAGUE is an EEO/AAP employer. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or protected veteran status.

