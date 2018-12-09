Product Design Intern

Analogy

Location: Bangalore, India

ANALOGY is recruiting an Industrial Design Intern to join our Bangalore office.

We are looking for a passionate and ambitious designer who enjoys challenges and growth with added responsibility. You are full of ideas, and can demonstrate how to turn ideas and abstract concepts into solid designs that are functional and stylish. You are a great team player, but you can also work independently, and you enjoy working closely together with clients and end users.

As a ANALOGY team member, you demonstrate:

Strong visual design sensibility.

A high level of creativity and holistic thinking.

Excellent communication skills.

A genuine interest in the current design trends as well as in the latest technology.

A human-centered, insights-driven design approach.

Great team player skills as well as a strong ability to work independently.

Responsibilities:

Execute product design and visual design as part of a multi-disciplinary team.

Create unique and meaningful user experiences for local and international clients.

Fuel the team with creativity and passion.

Relevant experience:

We prioritize a well delivered professional portfolio over a CV.

A degree in Product Design or a related design.

Required skills:

Design tools: CAD-skills, Rhino/Solid Works, additional knowledge in Alias is also of merit, Photoshop, Illustrator and other common tools.

Great sketching and quick mock up making skills to communicate your ideas.

English: Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

To apply:

Your application will be kept strictly confidential. Please send your portfolio (online, or max 10MB pdf), CV, and a cover letter describing why you want to work at Analogy.

Click here for more information