Advanced Industrial Designer for Dyson

Dyson

Location: Malmesbury, UK

Dyson are looking for a strong, hands on 3D + 2D Advanced Industrial Designer to develop innovative upstream designs of our products. Working in the NPI Design and Product Experience team they will be designing products for our existing and future categories, formulating a Dyson ‘world class’ product experience.

Accountabilities

Design our new products: Interrogate, investigate, propose and innovate our products.

Work hand-in-hand with the NPI Director, in close collaboration with the New Product Innovation team and Research Design Development in the UK, initiating early concept stage product design and design development.

You will define the design, layout, material and process for our products with a user centred and ‘best in class’ approach. You will generate ideas that are both product enhancing and innovative.

Prototyping and demonstration: You will be able to bring your ideas and designs to life through sketching, illustration, 3D modelling, rendering and physical prototype rigs. (Illustrator, Photoshop, 3D CAD etc?Ķ) You will work with the Modelshop team to create more complex prototypes.

User trials and insights: You will User trial options when needed to make a decision or validate a design. Managing/working with those responsible for insights, user trials and competitor analysis.

Collaboration: You will work closely with engineers and designers of the Design and Product Experience team to create outstanding products, as well as NPI/NPD category teams, insights, commercial, mechanistics and SEA.

Communication: A key part of this role is to clearly communicate complex information in many different formats. These include graphical, verbal/presentation, interactive prototype demo’s etc.

Skills

A degree in a relevant product/industrial design discipline or equivalent.

A creative design engineer who is always looking to improve a product

Self-driven and hands on 2D and 3D designer with ability to work independently.

Technical and personal credibility to work effectively in cross-functional design teams throughout the product development cycle.

Assertive and diplomatic – a great collaborator

A great eye for detail and a sensitivity to the visual aspects of a product

Ability to understand a layout and technical constraints quickly in order to suggest the appropriate course of action

Excellent product focused design skills ‘ layout, graphics, sketching, prototyping along with problem solving and analytical skills.

Product minded ‘ your main focus is always on the product and the user experience

Software Tools (preferable, not essential) ‘ Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign, 3D CAD, KeyShot. Excellent communicator both verbally, graphically and through use of sketches

Actively interested in new materials and technology advances.

Comfortable with ‘failure’ in the context of multiple iterations of testing and learning.

Benefits

27 days holiday plus eight statutory bank holidays

Pension scheme

Performance related bonus

Life assurance

Sport centre

Free on-site parking

Subsidized caf and restaurants

Discounts on Dyson machines

