Junior Experiential Designer

Overland Entertainment

Location: New York. NY

Since its foundation more than 30 years ago, Overland Entertainment has become a premier producer of events and brand activations from exclusive invite-only parties to 10,000 person outdoor festivals. We work directly with clients to develop events with top-notch entertainment, technical support, and design. Our small but mighty in-house team is a diverse mix of talent management, producers, technical experts, and designers that oversee projects from creative concepts all the way through to final design and implementation. We are a trusted resource to our clients and maintain decades-long relationships in an office with low turnover.

We are seeking a designer to join our New York City team! This designer is a quick thinker with knowledge of both 2D graphics and 3D spatial design. They will report to the Creative Director and work with producers to ideate, design, and implement high-profile branded experiences in cities across the US. You’ll be part of the design team, a small, highly-collaborative team developing design concepts, floorplans, graphics, and ensuring the look and feel is consistent across every event. The designer will work simultaneously on multiple fast-paced projects and is an open-minded problem-solver with a strong interest in branding and set design.

Key Responsibilities:

Participating in individual and group brainstorms

2D Sketch ideation and rapid concepting

Communicating design concepts effectively through clean, concise presentations

Benchmarking and moodboarding based on trends and brand directives

Conducting site surveys and building accurate 2D floorplans and event flow

Creating sketch renderings in Photoshop

Building 3D models and renderings of experiential elements incorporating graphics, textures, and environmental aspects

Creating 2D graphics for print and digital applications

Knowing fabrication processes and creating production drawings for scenic elements

Interacting with vendors to ensure design elements are built to specifications and co-ordinating load-in and load-out at events.

Leading on-site design including staff, vendors to ensure activation look and feel.

Ability to juggle multiple fast-paced projects

Problem-solve quickly and efficiently

Sample Projects:

Sponsor activations

Interactive photo moments

Set/scenic design

Graphic design including signage, posters, environmental graphics

Pitch presentations

Skill Requirements:

Sketchup Pro

3D rendering (Podium or similar)

InDesign

Illustrator

Photoshop

Rapid ideation and hand sketching

Vectorworks and LayOut (Not required but a plus)

Education + Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Design, Architecture, Interior Design, Set Design or related field

1+ years relevant professional experience

Strong portfolio of related work

Click here for more information