Junior Experiential Designer

Since its foundation more than 30 years ago, Overland Entertainment has become a premier producer of events and brand activations from exclusive invite-only parties to 10,000 person outdoor festivals. We work directly with clients to develop events with top-notch entertainment, technical support, and design. Our small but mighty in-house team is a diverse mix of talent management, producers, technical experts, and designers that oversee projects from creative concepts all the way through to final design and implementation. We are a trusted resource to our clients and maintain decades-long relationships in an office with low turnover.
We are seeking a designer to join our New York City team! This designer is a quick thinker with knowledge of both 2D graphics and 3D spatial design. They will report to the Creative Director and work with producers to ideate, design, and implement high-profile branded experiences in cities across the US. You’ll be part of the design team, a small, highly-collaborative team developing design concepts, floorplans, graphics, and ensuring the look and feel is consistent across every event. The designer will work simultaneously on multiple fast-paced projects and is an open-minded problem-solver with a strong interest in branding and set design.
Key Responsibilities:
- Participating in individual and group brainstorms
- 2D Sketch ideation and rapid concepting
- Communicating design concepts effectively through clean, concise presentations
- Benchmarking and moodboarding based on trends and brand directives
- Conducting site surveys and building accurate 2D floorplans and event flow
- Creating sketch renderings in Photoshop
- Building 3D models and renderings of experiential elements incorporating graphics, textures, and environmental aspects
- Creating 2D graphics for print and digital applications
- Knowing fabrication processes and creating production drawings for scenic elements
- Interacting with vendors to ensure design elements are built to specifications and co-ordinating load-in and load-out at events.
- Leading on-site design including staff, vendors to ensure activation look and feel.
- Ability to juggle multiple fast-paced projects
- Problem-solve quickly and efficiently
Sample Projects:
- Sponsor activations
- Interactive photo moments
- Set/scenic design
- Graphic design including signage, posters, environmental graphics
- Pitch presentations
Skill Requirements:
- Sketchup Pro
- 3D rendering (Podium or similar)
- InDesign
- Illustrator
- Photoshop
- Rapid ideation and hand sketching
- Vectorworks and LayOut (Not required but a plus)
Education + Experience:
- Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Design, Architecture, Interior Design, Set Design or related field
- 1+ years relevant professional experience
- Strong portfolio of related work
