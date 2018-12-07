Junior Experiential Designer

7 December 2018


  Overland Entertainment
  Location: New York. NY


    • Since its foundation more than 30 years ago, Overland Entertainment has become a premier producer of events and brand activations from exclusive invite-only parties to 10,000 person outdoor festivals. We work directly with clients to develop events with top-notch entertainment, technical support, and design. Our small but mighty in-house team is a diverse mix of talent management, producers, technical experts, and designers that oversee projects from creative concepts all the way through to final design and implementation. We are a trusted resource to our clients and maintain decades-long relationships in an office with low turnover.

    We are seeking a designer to join our New York City team! This designer is a quick thinker with knowledge of both 2D graphics and 3D spatial design. They will report to the Creative Director and work with producers to ideate, design, and implement high-profile branded experiences in cities across the US. You’ll be part of the design team, a small, highly-collaborative team developing design concepts, floorplans, graphics, and ensuring the look and feel is consistent across every event. The designer will work simultaneously on multiple fast-paced projects and is an open-minded problem-solver with a strong interest in branding and set design.

    Key Responsibilities:

    • Participating in individual and group brainstorms
    • 2D Sketch ideation and rapid concepting
    • Communicating design concepts effectively through clean, concise presentations
    • Benchmarking and moodboarding based on trends and brand directives
    • Conducting site surveys and building accurate 2D floorplans and event flow
    • Creating sketch renderings in Photoshop
    • Building 3D models and renderings of experiential elements incorporating graphics, textures, and environmental aspects
    • Creating 2D graphics for print and digital applications
    • Knowing fabrication processes and creating production drawings for scenic elements
    • Interacting with vendors to ensure design elements are built to specifications and co-ordinating load-in and load-out at events.
    • Leading on-site design including staff, vendors to ensure activation look and feel.
    • Ability to juggle multiple fast-paced projects
    • Problem-solve quickly and efficiently

    Sample Projects:

    • Sponsor activations
    • Interactive photo moments
    • Set/scenic design
    • Graphic design including signage, posters, environmental graphics
    • Pitch presentations

    Skill Requirements:

    • Sketchup Pro
    • 3D rendering (Podium or similar)
    • InDesign
    • Illustrator
    • Photoshop
    • Rapid ideation and hand sketching
    • Vectorworks and LayOut (Not required but a plus)

    Education + Experience:

    • Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Design, Architecture, Interior Design, Set Design or related field
    • 1+ years relevant professional experience
    • Strong portfolio of related work



