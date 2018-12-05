McLaren Designer Job

[…] McLaren Automotive is now creating a story of its own and we want you to be a part of it.

As part of our Track25 business plan we will launch 18 new models or derivatives of our vehicles and look to expand our retailer network into new markets with an aim of having 100 retailers globally.

[…] To ensure McLaren Automotive continues to be at the forefront of the Automotive market, we are looking for a Designer to join our team.

Purpose of the role:

Create ‘clean sheet’ high impact designs for concept and production programs compatible with concurrent engineering exercises to the McLaren Design Process (MDP) & program timing. Working to design breath-taking products that tell the visual story of their function.

Principal accountabilities:

Create high impact content for senior presentations (2D & 3D).

Work within the wider CMD, CAS, Clay & Engineering teams; to present feasible design solutions at weekly design reviews.

Reconcile design intent, quality & manufacturing feasibility with aerodynamics, engineering and commercial requirements.

Communicate progress and critical issues to the Senior & Principle Designers.

Attend surface reviews on behalf of Design when required to.

Input into Design Strategy.

Be a role model, live the values and communicate the design pillars to other departments.

Knowledge, skills & experience:

Education to Degree level minimum.

Excellent verbal & written presentation skills.

Strong 2D sketching skills; digital and analogue.

Strong understanding of 3D (clay and/or digital).

PC literate. Photoshop, Word, Excel, PowerPoint. Alias is a plus.

Basic understanding of ergonomics, aerodynamic principles & legal requirements.

Personal attributes: