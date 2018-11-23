Calty Design Research, Inc.

Location: Newport Beach - Orange County - CA, US

Job Title: Interior Designer – Advanced-CAL0002S

Overview

Calty Design Research, Inc. is part of Toyota’s global design network and contributes innovative design concepts for a diverse vehicle lineup. Calty’s primary goal is to research market trends and create innovative vehicle designs that reflect US tastes as well as other global markets. We participate in a variety of project activities, including experimental concepts, advanced, competition and production design for the Toyota and Lexus brands. These design solutions are often shared and developed in collaboration with other Toyota design, planning, engineering and manufacturing groups in Japan and the US. Our goal at Calty is to bring passion and creativity to every aspect of our design work. We invite you to explore career opportunities at Calty and a chance to be a part of our exciting journey.

We are currently a seeking talented Interior Automotive Designer for our Advanced Design Studio located in Newport Beach, California. You will: Create, present and develop interior designs for both Toyota brands; Conduct research to support development and design concept; and Coordinate the development of 3D models.

Qualifications

Ideal candidates will possess: a Bachelor’s degree in Transportation or Industrial design; interior car design development experience; superior visual communication skills; and demonstrated ability to work in a team-oriented, collaborative work environment.

Portfolios with samples of interior car designs are REQUIRED for consideration.

Click here for more information