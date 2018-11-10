Calty Design Research, Inc.

Location: Ann Arbor, Detroit, MI, US

Job Title: Alias CAD Designer (3+ Years Experience)-CAL0002P

Overview

Calty Design Research, Inc. is part of Toyota’s global design network and contributes innovative design concepts for a diverse vehicle lineup. Calty’s primary goal is to research market trends and create innovative vehicle designs that reflect US tastes as well as other global markets. We participate in a variety of project activities, including experimental concepts, advanced, competition and production design for the Toyota and Lexus brands. These design solutions are often shared and developed in collaboration with other Toyota design, planning, engineering and manufacturing groups in Japan and the US. Our goal at Calty is to bring passion and creativity to every aspect of our design work. We invite you to explore career opportunities at Calty and a chance to be a part of our exciting journey.

Our current opening for the position of Alias CAD Designer is located in our Ann Arbor, Michigan production design studio. Primary job responsibility will be to support the design development process by creating 3D design data using Alias. Ability to interpret design intent as well as proficient Alias skills are required to create high quality 3D data. The position is responsible for working closely with automotive designers and sculptors to create Alias models from concept to production surfaces.

Qualifications

Ideal candidate will possess: A Bachelor’s degree in Industrial or Transportation Design; 3+ years experience as a digital designer using Alias in the automotive industry; Talent and ability to develop 2D sketch to a 3D digital surface applying aesthetic and design sensibility; Attention to detail and demonstrated ability to thrive under pressure and meet tight deadlines.

Candidate without portfolios will not be considered.

Click here for more information