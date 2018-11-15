Advance Concepts Design Engineer – Body-on-Frame, future vehicle programs

FCA Group

Location: Auburn Hills, MI, US

The Advance Concepts Engineering (ACE) team designs and develops new vehicles which will meet future regulatory, 3rd party, and customer competitive requirements as well as specified vehicle functional objectives. The Advance Concepts Design Engineer will be responsible for design and packaging of components associated with frames, fuel systems, suspension, steering etc. This engineer will lead cross-functional team meetings and work with Systems and Components, Advance Manufacturing, Service, Functional Science teams, etc., to ensure that the design and packaging solutions are optimized. This individual will also identify and resolve adaptation and packaging issues as the vehicle moves toward production.

Basic Qualifications:

Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or equivalent from an ABET accredited or equivalent program

One year of relevant engineering experience

Strong planning and organizational skills

Ability to communicate well with management

Preferred Qualifications:

Ability to lead a team of engineers to establish optimized vehicle package & engineering solutions

Ability to retrieve and analyze part and study files in Teamcenter using Vis Mock-up / NX Possess

Strong understanding of powertrain, chassis, engine systems designs and functional integration

Ability to effectively operate both independently and in cross-functional team environments including with bargaining unit designers

Automotive interests and hobbies, i.e., project vehicles, rebuilds, and SAE motorsports

