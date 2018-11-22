2019 Automotive Design Intern Job

FCA US LLC’s College Intern Program offers a unique opportunity for highly motivated, innovative, and inspired individuals to work in a challenging assignment where contribution, teamwork, and communication are vital to the success of the organization

[…]

The Design Intern will be assigned to work in the Product Design Office Studios, located in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Design Interns will be tasked with flexing their creative muscles to create a concept from the near future that represents their vision for what the interior or exterior of a future FCA product should look like. Each intern will be assigned a mentor to help them in their development. They will also receive assistance from the Design, Studio Engineering, and Computer Support teams. Company needs and student preference will be taken into consideration for interior or exterior area of focus and studio placement.

Basic Qualifications:

Completion of sophomore year at an accredited university by summer of 2019

Working toward a degree in Automotive, Product or Industrial Design

Must produce transcripts prior to internship offer

Candidates must submit a current portfolio, saved as a PDF, representing work from freshman year to the present (specifically highlighting automotive design projects if applicable)

Preferred Qualifications:

3.0 or Higher GPA (based on a 4.0 scale)

Strong interest in automotive industry

Strong written and oral communication skills

Good interpersonal skills

Ability to work both individually and as a team member in a creative and diverse environment

Exceptional design intuition, with strong presentation and design communication skills

Working knowledge of Alias, Microsoft Office, Illustrator, Photoshop, PowerPoint and/or similar programs

Portfolio Requirements:

This position requires a portfolio in a PDF format be submitted with your application. Applications will not be processed without meeting this requirement. Please ensure your portfolio meets the following requirements: