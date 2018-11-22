2019 Automotive Design Intern Job

FCA US LLC’s College Intern Program offers a unique opportunity for highly motivated, innovative, and inspired individuals to work in a challenging assignment where contribution, teamwork, and communication are vital to the success of the organization
The Design Intern will be assigned to work in the Product Design Office Studios, located in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Design Interns will be tasked with flexing their creative muscles to create a concept from the near future that represents their vision for what the interior or exterior of a future FCA product should look like. Each intern will be assigned a mentor to help them in their development. They will also receive assistance from the Design, Studio Engineering, and Computer Support teams. Company needs and student preference will be taken into consideration for interior or exterior area of focus and studio placement.
Basic Qualifications:
- Completion of sophomore year at an accredited university by summer of 2019
- Working toward a degree in Automotive, Product or Industrial Design
- Must produce transcripts prior to internship offer
- Candidates must submit a current portfolio, saved as a PDF, representing work from freshman year to the present (specifically highlighting automotive design projects if applicable)
Preferred Qualifications:
- 3.0 or Higher GPA (based on a 4.0 scale)
- Strong interest in automotive industry
- Strong written and oral communication skills
- Good interpersonal skills
- Ability to work both individually and as a team member in a creative and diverse environment
- Exceptional design intuition, with strong presentation and design communication skills
- Working knowledge of Alias, Microsoft Office, Illustrator, Photoshop, PowerPoint and/or similar programs
Portfolio Requirements:
This position requires a portfolio in a PDF format be submitted with your application. Applications will not be processed without meeting this requirement. Please ensure your portfolio meets the following requirements:
- Your portfolio should represent your skills as it pertains to the position to which you’re applying
- Your most current work should be presented first and displayed in descending order of most current to oldest
- When appropriate, provide a brief description of your contributions to work that is submitted for review. (i.e. if a full model is presented, provide explanation to explain you were responsible for the full model or that your involvement was limited to specific areas of the model)
- Although depictions of your professional work are needed, you’re also welcome to submit work you’ve accomplished on a personal basis however; the two should be separated and kept in separate sections of the portfolio
