Senior Polygon Modellers Job

21 November 2018


  • Technicon Design
  • Location: South of France


    • A new Design Studio is opening in the South of France & we are looking for talented Senior Polygon Modellers in the new year

    Detail

    NEW STUDIO OPENING IN THE SOUTH OF FRANCE

    A new Design Studio is opening in the South of France & we are looking for talented Senior Maya Modellers in the new year!

    To join this wonderful new studio , you will need to be an Expert in Polygon Modelling on Alias.

    You would preferably come from a Design School and be passionate about Design.

    We are looking for talents but also for a personality :

    The ideal candidates will be open-minded, flexible, patient, a good collaborator and an excellent team player with great communication skills.

    The job will start in the new year and is for 6 months to start with.

    If you wish to apply, please send your CV and a cover letter stating if your specialty is Exterior or Interior.



