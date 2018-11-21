Senior Polygon Modellers Job

Technicon Design

Location: South of France

A new Design Studio is opening in the South of France & we are looking for talented Senior Polygon Modellers in the new year

Detail

NEW STUDIO OPENING IN THE SOUTH OF FRANCE

A new Design Studio is opening in the South of France & we are looking for talented Senior Maya Modellers in the new year!

To join this wonderful new studio , you will need to be an Expert in Polygon Modelling on Alias.

You would preferably come from a Design School and be passionate about Design.

We are looking for talents but also for a personality :

The ideal candidates will be open-minded, flexible, patient, a good collaborator and an excellent team player with great communication skills.

The job will start in the new year and is for 6 months to start with.

If you wish to apply, please send your CV and a cover letter stating if your specialty is Exterior or Interior.

