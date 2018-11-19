Automotive Interior Designer

19 November 2018


  • Agelix Consulting LLC
  • Location: Raymond, OH, US


    • Degree in engineering in mechanical engineering, or automotive.

    • Knowledge on Automotive product design and development. especially Automotive Interiors & Plastics
    • Thorough knowledge in CATIA V5 GSD.
    • Experience of working in Instrument Panel, Glove box, Console, Door Trims.
    • Design & develop concept and master sections of interior parts
    • Design the B side for the given styling.
    • Working knowledge of Dog Houses, Clip towers, locators and fasteners.
    • Designing the parts and assembly based on the engineering and tooling feasibility
    • Experience of handling multiple projects in Automotive Interiors
    • Working knowledge of creating GD&T, gaps & flushness, fit & finish sections
    • Ability to Lead Design Review Meetings
    • Experience of working in close coordination with other departments , CAE, manufacturing engineering etc .

    . Experienced in interacting with suppliers.

    • Strong communication skills & customer management skills

    Primary Skills

    Automotive Interior Plastic Design

    Any specific industry experience

    Automotive

    Education

    BE/B.Tech

    Job Types: Full-time, Contract

    Experience:

    • CATIA V5 GSD: 3 years (Required)
    • Automotive Interior Plastic Design: 5 years (Required)
    • Instrument Panel, Glove box, Console, Door Trims: 3 years (Required)


