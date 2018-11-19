Automotive Interior Designer

Degree in engineering in mechanical engineering, or automotive.
- Knowledge on Automotive product design and development. especially Automotive Interiors & Plastics
- Thorough knowledge in CATIA V5 GSD.
- Experience of working in Instrument Panel, Glove box, Console, Door Trims.
- Design & develop concept and master sections of interior parts
- Design the B side for the given styling.
- Working knowledge of Dog Houses, Clip towers, locators and fasteners.
- Designing the parts and assembly based on the engineering and tooling feasibility
- Experience of handling multiple projects in Automotive Interiors
- Working knowledge of creating GD&T, gaps & flushness, fit & finish sections
- Ability to Lead Design Review Meetings
- Experience of working in close coordination with other departments , CAE, manufacturing engineering etc .
. Experienced in interacting with suppliers.
- Strong communication skills & customer management skills
Primary Skills
Automotive Interior Plastic Design
Any specific industry experience
Automotive
Education
BE/B.Tech
Job Types: Full-time, Contract
Experience:
- CATIA V5 GSD: 3 years (Required)
- Automotive Interior Plastic Design: 5 years (Required)
- Instrument Panel, Glove box, Console, Door Trims: 3 years (Required)
