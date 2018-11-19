Industrial Designer Intern – Summer 2019

Our industrial designers are the aesthetic and ergonomic hands behind our products – nüvi®, echo™, eTrex®, Forerunner®, just to name a few.

Our designers collaborate closely with engineering, marketing and management teams to explore, innovate and execute the designs you know and love. They concept new designs and improve the form and function of existing products in all of our markets – automotive, OEM, aviation, marine and outdoor/fitness.

We also have designers for exhibit/retail and soft goods. If working with your hands, creating sketches on paper and by computer and building prototypes from materials sparks your creativity, then Garmin wants to see your portfolio!

We are looking for a full time Industrial Design Intern to lead and execute aesthetic and ergonomic world-class designs at our headquarters in Olathe, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City. In this role, you’ll be responsible for collaborating with Design, Engineering, Marketing, and Management teams to translate project goals into relevant solutions. Other essential functions include: