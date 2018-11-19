Industrial Designer Intern – Summer 2019

Our industrial designers are the aesthetic and ergonomic hands behind our products – nüvi®, echo™, eTrex®, Forerunner®, just to name a few.
Our designers collaborate closely with engineering, marketing and management teams to explore, innovate and execute the designs you know and love. They concept new designs and improve the form and function of existing products in all of our markets – automotive, OEM, aviation, marine and outdoor/fitness.
We also have designers for exhibit/retail and soft goods. If working with your hands, creating sketches on paper and by computer and building prototypes from materials sparks your creativity, then Garmin wants to see your portfolio!
We are looking for a full time Industrial Design Intern to lead and execute aesthetic and ergonomic world-class designs at our headquarters in Olathe, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City. In this role, you’ll be responsible for collaborating with Design, Engineering, Marketing, and Management teams to translate project goals into relevant solutions. Other essential functions include:
- Explore a wide variety of compelling design options
- Communicate concepts and ideas through verbal, visual, and written means
Qualifications
Qualified candidates will possess Completed coursework in Industrial Design, Product Design, or a field relevant to perform the essential functions of this job description with a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA. Other requirements include:
-
Must demonstrate digital proficiency in the use of tools such as SolidWorks, Keyshot, CorelDRAW Graphics Suite, Adobe Creative Suite, and/or Sketchbook Pro
-
Must demonstrate interest in designing for one of Garmin’s core markets listed below:
-
Automotive (OEM)
-
Automotive (Consumer)
-
Aviation
-
Marine
-
Outdoor / Fitness
-
Exhibit / Retail / Environmental
-
-
Demonstrated strong and effective verbal, written and interpersonal communication skills
Ability to provide a portfolio of school projects that demonstrates skills, experience and training in product design is highly preferred.
See some of our work on our Design Channel here: https://www.instagram.com/garmin_design/
Click here for more information