Chery New Journeo Concept

Concept Cars 4 Mar 2025
Chery New Journeo Concept

The Chery New Journeo Concept is a futuristic multi-purpose vehicle developed at the Chery Advanced Design Center Europe in Raunheim, Germany and presented at the 2024 Guangzhou Motor Show.


The design study, unveiled with the double designation “New Journeo” / “Fulwin Jinyun SMPV” combines off-road capability, a luxurious interior, and long-distance range.

Chery New Journeo Concept

Developed by a team of 30 experts at the Chery Advanced Design Center Europe in Raunheim, Germany, the concept explores the potential of a versatile adventure van that prioritizes both comfort and adaptability.

Chery New Journeo Fulwin Jinyun SMPV Concept Design Sketch Render

Chery New Journeo Fulwin Jinyun SMPV Concept Design Sketch Render

The exterior design uses a clean design languages and combines square and rounded shapes. Among the distinctive features are the large panoramic windows, and a floating roof with integrated storage and solar panels which serve as a sustainable energy source

Chery New Journeo Fulwin Jinyun SMPV Concept Design Sketch Render

Chery New Journeo Fulwin Jinyun SMPV Concept Design Sketch RenderChery New Journeo Concept

Chery New Journeo Fulwin Jinyun SMPV Concept Design Sketch Render

Inside, the modular lounge-inspired cabin is designed for comfort  flexibility, adopting a two-row seat layout with a central island, accented in mint colorChery New Journeo Concept at Guangzhou Motor Show 2024 Interior.

 

The floor is covered in suede, enhancing the premium feel. The seats rotate 180°, and the second-row seating has a sofa-like design, allowing for a more relaxed atmosphere. Chery New Journeo Concept at Guangzhou Motor Show 2024 Interior

The rear bench can extend by 40 cm, while a 1.3m² rear panoramic window provides an open, scenic view. The rear can also open completely, transforming the space into a lounge-like area for relaxation.

Chery New Journeo Concept

A multifunctional modular front trunk enhances practicality, offering variable bench seating, a mobile kitchen, and a barbecue grill. Additional features include removable door inserts that double as cushions, allowing users to customize seating arrangements both inside and outside the vehicle.

Chery New Journeo Concept

Powering the concept is Chery’s Kunpeng Super Performance Electric Hybrid C-DM system, which pairs a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with an electric motor and a 3DHT transmission. This setup allows for an impressive range of up to 2,500 km, making it well-suited for long-distance travel. The CPilot 5.0 driver assistance system enhances driving comfort, offering automated adjustments for different road conditions.

(Source: Chery Design)

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