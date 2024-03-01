Synergy Concept – Polestar Design Contest 2022 Winner

Synergy Concept – Polestar Design Contest 2022 Winner

At the IAA 2023 in Munich Polestar presented Synergy, the winning design from the latest Polestar Design Contest, developed in a 1:1 scale model. The company also announced a partnership with Hot Wheels.


The ‘Polestar Synergy’ electric fantasy supercar combines three winning designs which took the honours in the 2022 edition of the competition from a field of over 600 entries.

The final design of the fantasy supercar is inspired by nature and emotional durability, featuring a single-seat floating interior design with control at its core.

Combined, the car is a realisation of Polestar’s key performance values. But, standing just 1.07 metres tall and 4.56 metres long, the car exhibits proportions and details not yet seen from the brand to create a stunning supercar silhouette.

Both winning exterior designers, Devashish Deshmukh and Swapnil Desai, are based in Paris, France. Deshmukh’s design focused on hollowed-out volumes, inspired by a hammerhead shark, while Desai’s design was themed around emotional durability with technical upgradability and materials that age gracefully over time.

The interior designer, China-based Yingxiang Li, created a cabin with a performance-orientated seating position that offers a new experience focused on “floating comfort and control”.

In recognition of extraordinary talent, Kamil Kozik from Poland was highly commended in the contest for his sustainability-focused performance go kart with pared back structure and the option to become part of a local power grid when not in use.

About the Contest

Entrants responded to a brief to design a Polestar vehicle centred around the experience of performance, providing an advanced technical story that enables this in a sustainable way.

After shortlisting ten designs, the judging panel selected two exterior winners and one interior winner – a first for the competition. The resulting Polestar Synergy is the product of over six months of collaboration between the winners and the Polestar Design team to turn three distinct dreams into one cohesive reality.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, comments: “Congratulations to the winners; their vision and the teamwork with our designers has resulted in a truly gorgeous car. The collaboration with Mattel for next year’s Polestar Design Contest and the forthcoming scale models of our production cars will bring the Polestar brand and this groundbreaking competition to an even wider audience. All of this proves that electric vehicles – in reality or as toys – can be just as, if not more, exciting than their ICE equivalents.”

Partnership with Hot Wheels

Roberto Stanichi, SVP and Global Head of Vehicles at Mattel, says: “Just as Polestar is redefining the boundaries of electric performance and automotive innovation, Hot Wheels has consistently pushed the limits of imagination and design, and we are thrilled to announce our partnership with Polestar starting with this year’s Design Contest winner. This collaboration celebrates the essence of Hot Wheels: hard-fought determination, grit and passion that pushes the boundaries of auto design. We can’t wait to see the concepts for next year’s Challenge.”

Maximillian Missoni, Polestar’s Head of Design, comments: “This year, the story is as much about collaboration as performance. I’m proud that the team were able to guide and support the winners to realising their dream as a full-scale model. It’s not often student designers receive such exposure at the start of their career, something the Polestar Design Community on Instagram does so well, amplified this year by the 1:1 scale model and its planned tour of Polestar locations around the world.”

(Source: Polestar)

