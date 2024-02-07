Restyled Škoda Octavia: first sketches

Škoda Auto has released a set of exterior sketches of the refreshed Octavia, featuring new headlights, redesigned bumpers, and an updated grille. The digital global premiere is set for 14 February.

For the fourth generation Octavia’s restyling, Škoda has redesigned the bumpers and the grille.

The headlights have a sharpened contours, feature second-generation LED Matrix beam units and incorporate Crystallinium, a crystalline element that imparts a distinctive blue hue to the interior of the headlight housing.

The Octavia will continue to be available as both a hatchback and estate. Additionally, the refreshed series will include Sportline and vRS versions.

Since the first modern generation was launched in 1996, more than seven million units have been sold.

(Source: Škoda)