Restyled Škoda Octavia: first sketches

Production Cars 7 Feb 2024

Škoda Auto has released a set of exterior sketches of the refreshed Octavia, featuring new headlights, redesigned bumpers, and an updated grille. The digital global premiere is set for 14 February.


For the fourth generation Octavia’s restyling, Škoda has redesigned the bumpers and the grille.

The headlights have a sharpened contours, feature second-generation LED Matrix beam units and  incorporate Crystallinium, a crystalline element that imparts a distinctive blue hue to the interior of the headlight housing.

Skoda Octavia Restyled Design Sketch Render

The Octavia will continue to be available as both a hatchback and estate. Additionally, the refreshed series will include Sportline and vRS versions.

Since the first modern generation was launched in 1996, more than seven million units have been sold.

Skoda Octavia Restyled Design Sketch Render

(Source: Škoda)

Tags

Image Gallery

Restyled Škoda Octavia: first sketches - Image 1
Restyled Škoda Octavia: first sketches - Image 2

Related Stories

Massimo Frascella is the new Head of Audi Design

Massimo Frascella is the new Head of Audi Design

Audi has appointed Massimo Frascella as new Head of Design., effective JUne 1st 2024. He will succeed Marc Lichte, who will take a new role within the group.
Mercedes-Benz SL: design gallery

Mercedes-Benz SL: design gallery

A new set of images of the 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class, including design sketches, studio and outdoor shots and pictures of the aluminum bodyshell.
IAAD. atTRAACTION 15×30: Transportation Design Course

IAAD. atTRAACTION 15×30: Transportation Design Course – Early Bird 15%

To all foreign students (living abroad) who dream of studying Transportation Design in Italy, IAAD. dedicates the promo atTRAACTION 15x30, which provides a 15% Early Bird discount on tuition fees. The promo is valid for the first 30 students who...

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent Tutorials

Recent News


© 2004-2024 VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom