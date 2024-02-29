Opel Experimental Concept – Design Gallery

The offial sketches and renders of the 2023 Opel Experimental Concept, a study presented at the 2023 IAA Mobility in Munich.

Offering a glipse into Opel’s future production models, the Experimental Concept features a clean exterior design, with a sleek silhouette characterized by the absence of chrome, with accents provided by the addition of exterior lighting and bold contrasting graphics.

The concept is based on a state-of-the-art Stellantis BEV platform, and equipped with electric all-wheel drive. The tapering profile has a design with clean surfacing and several aerodynamic-focused solutions.

Wing mirrors have made way for fully integrated 180-degree cameras on the C-pillars, while aero-flaps at the front and rear increase aerodynamic efficiency.

The rear end diffusor can extend or retract depending on the prevailing driving situation.

Additional design elements include the sharp, muscular wheel-arch that emphasize the stance and the new illuminated Opel Blitz at the centre of the signature Opel Compass, the guiding element of Opel’s design philosophy.

The tires developed in cooperation with Goodyear are made from recycled rubber and sit on 3-zone Ronal wheels with an active feature to increase aerodynamic efficiency even further.

The badge is flanked by the elongated wing signature lighting on the horizontal axisand completed by an illuminated centre crease.

Around the front compass sits the next generation 4D Opel Vizor. The extra dimension is the addition of the advanced sight technologies including sensors, the lidar, radar and camera systems.

The front end theme is repeated at the rear with the distinctive compass signature braking light created by edge lighting technology and sophisticated glass transparency.

This combines with bold Opel lettering – instead of the Blitz logo at the rear – to form the central element.

While the exterior dimensions put the Opel Experimental in the compact C-segment the interior boasts D-segment spaciousness. This has been enabled by the liberation of space (space detox) inside the Opel Experimental.

The steering wheel folds away seamlessly when not required. This is made possible by the steer-by-wire system, which further reduces weight by eliminating mechanical steering components.

Elsewhere, the lightweight adaptive seats combine a lean but durable structure with 3D mesh-technology fabrics.

These ensure the outstanding seating comfort that customers have become accustomed to from Opel vehicles, while contributing further to the liberation of space inside the concept car.

