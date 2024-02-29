Opel Experimental Concept – Design Gallery

29 Feb 2024
The offial sketches and renders of the 2023 Opel Experimental Concept, a study presented at the 2023 IAA Mobility in Munich.


Offering a glipse into Opel’s future production models, the Experimental Concept features a clean exterior design, with a sleek silhouette characterized by the absence of chrome, with accents provided by the addition of exterior lighting and bold contrasting graphics.

Opel Experimental Concept Design Sketch Render

The concept is based on a state-of-the-art Stellantis BEV platform, and  equipped with electric all-wheel drive. The  tapering profile has a design with clean surfacing and several aerodynamic-focused solutions.

Opel Experimental Concept Design Sketch Render

Opel Experimental Concept Design Sketch Render

Opel Experimental Concept Design Sketch Render

Wing mirrors have made way for fully integrated 180-degree cameras on the C-pillars, while aero-flaps at the front and rear increase aerodynamic efficiency.

Opel Experimental Concept Design Sketch Render

Opel Experimental Concept Design Sketch Render

Opel Experimental Concept Design Sketches

Opel Experimental Concept Design Sketches

The rear end diffusor can extend or retract depending on the prevailing driving situation.

Additional design elements include the sharp, muscular wheel-arch that emphasize the stance and the new illuminated Opel Blitz  at the centre of the signature Opel Compass, the guiding element of Opel’s design philosophy.

Opel Experimental Concept Wheel Design Sketch Render

Opel Experimental Concept Wheel Design Sketch Render

The tires developed in cooperation with Goodyear are made from recycled rubber and sit on 3-zone Ronal wheels with an active feature to increase aerodynamic efficiency even further.

Opel Experimental Concept Wheel Design Sketch Render

Opel Experimental Concept Design Sketch Render Front Fascia

The badge is flanked by the elongated wing signature lighting on the horizontal axisand completed by an illuminated centre crease.

Opel Experimental Concept Design Sketch Render Headlight

Around the front compass sits the next generation 4D Opel Vizor. The extra dimension is the addition of the advanced sight technologies including sensors, the lidar, radar and camera systems.

The front end theme is repeated at the rear with the distinctive compass signature braking light created by edge lighting technology and sophisticated glass transparency.

Opel Experimental Concept Design Sketch Render Tail Lights

This combines with bold Opel lettering – instead of the Blitz logo at the rear – to form the central element.

Opel Experimental Concept Design Sketch Render Tail Lights

 

 

While the exterior dimensions put the Opel Experimental in the compact C-segment the interior boasts D-segment spaciousness. This has been enabled by the liberation of space (space detox) inside the Opel Experimental.

Opel Experimental Concept Interior Design Sketch Render

The steering wheel folds away seamlessly when not required. This is made possible by the steer-by-wire system, which further reduces weight by eliminating mechanical steering components.

Opel Experimental Concept Interior Design Sketch Render

Elsewhere, the lightweight adaptive seats combine a lean but durable structure with 3D mesh-technology fabrics.

Opel Experimental Concept Interior Design Sketch Render

Opel Experimental Concept Interior Design Sketch Render

These ensure the outstanding seating comfort that customers have become accustomed to from Opel vehicles, while contributing further to the liberation of space inside the concept car.

(Source: Opel)

Opel Experimental Concept

