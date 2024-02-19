Massimo Frascella is the new Head of Audi Design

Massimo Frascella is the new Head of Audi Design

Audi has appointed Massimo Frascella as new Head of Design., effective JUne 1st 2024. He will succeed Marc Lichte, who will take a new role within the group.


Massimo Frascella, alumnus of the Istituto d’Arte Applicata & Design in Turin, began his career at Stile Bertone.

Positions at Ford Motor Company and Kia followed. Since 2011, Frascella (52) held leading roles at Jaguar Land Rover, most recently as Head of Design for both brands.

Predecessor Marc Lichte headed Audi Design since 2014. Born in 1969 in Arnsberg/Sauerland, Germany, he joined Audi from Volkswagen AG, where he led the Exterior Design Studio.

Marc Lichte

Lichte’s time at Audi saw new generations of serial best sellers introduced as well as the brand’s first standalone electric model series – the Audi e-tron, the e-tron GT, and the Q4 model family.

Together with Massimo Frascella, the company is now setting the course for the coming generations of Audi models. Over the coming years, multiple surges in technological innovation are set to decisively change shapes and functions across all vehicle segments. For this reason, Audi has recently restructured its design department to report directly to the Chairman of the Board of Management.

Official Statement

Massimo Frascella: “Joining Audi is a very special moment for me. I am deeply honored to assume the role of Chief Creative Officer and to guide such a talented team in shaping the future of the brand to new heights of innovation and distinction. I believe in the emotional power of design to inspire, connect, and drive change, and I am here to nurture and promote creativity as the beating heart of our brand.”

Simplicity is the essence of my approach to design. I am passionate about creating designs that are free from superfluous ornaments and do not merely follow trends. Instead, we will rely on a timeless and sophisticated design language.”

(Source: Audi)

