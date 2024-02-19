Chrysler Halcyon Concept: Design Gallery

Tobias Sühlmann is Bentley new Director of Design Bentley Motors has appointed Tobias Sühlmann as the new Director of Design. He succeeds Andreas Mindt who moves to the Head of Design role at Volkswagen Passenger Cars.

Ferrari 499P Modificata Ferrari presented the 499P Modificata, a limited-series car for non-competitive track use, based on the 499P that won the Centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June.