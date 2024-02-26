AGTZ Twin Tail by Zagato pays homage to the Alpine A220

Developed by the Italian coachbuilder in collaboration with La Squadra, the AGTZ Twin Tail is a limited production GT, featuring a removable long tail, that pays homage to the 1968 Alpine A220 Le Mans racer.

Based on the current Alpine A110, the AGTZ reinterprets the history of the A220 racing car, which after an unsuccessful race at the 1968 Le Mans was heavily modified, with its long-tail shortened by 30 cm, and proceeded to compete on shorter circuits and rallies.

The new reinterpretation remembers this detail by offering a detachable long tail which lends the car a double soul: long-tail racer prototype and short-tail muscular Gran Turismo.

Production has commenced for a limited run of 19 units, and the order book is quickly filling up. Prices start at €650,000 before taxes.

AGTZ Twin Tail is planned to make its full public debut on the shores of Lake Como on May 2024 ahead of customer deliveries from October 2024.

Long and shorttail examples of classic A220 will be on display at The I.C.E. St. Moritz on 23-24 February 2024.

Official Statements

Andrea Zagato, CEO of Zagato: “As a new dawn for the automobile arrives, people wish to remind themselves of the past, and therefore the epic cars of the 1950s and ‘60s. Stories of iconic cars from history simply must be told today. It is a crucial task if we are to inspire new generations to create their own stories. Without knowing the past, you cannot invent the future.”

“Zagato was always a Grand Touring coachbuilder, producing cars capable of racing but which you could use every day on the road or grace a Concours of Elegance lawn with. This is the reason behind the name ‘AGTZ’ and the mission of our project.”

“We didn’t want to make a pure racing car because technology, aerodynamics and power have changed a lot since the 1960s. Instead, we wanted to capture the inspiration and design innovation of the A220 shorttail and create an authentic Gran Turismo in the true Zagato tradition.”

“The task of coachbuilders is to provoke the car world with alternative design languages. Playing with a round or truncated tail was always in the design ethos of Zagato for its Gran Touring models. With AGTZ Twin Tail we are producing a car we believe is consistent with our heritage.”

Jakub Pietrzak, Founder of La Squadra: “The automotive industry is changing faster than ever before. With advancing technology we are becoming increasingly nostalgic, leading us to grab inspiration from the past to move new ideas forward.”

“We are just at the beginning of this renaissance. Electrification increases competition and it’s harder to differentiate products in terms of performance and driving stimuli. Design will take on greater significance, allowing artisan coachbuilders to step onto the stage and deliver unique projects which will separate intrepid brands from the rest of the pack.”

(Source: Zagato)