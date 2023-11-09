Suzuki at the Japan Mobility Show 2023

At Japan Mobility Show 2023 Suzuki has presented a range of new vehicles and projects, including the eVX Concept, which anticipates the company’s first global strategic EV.

The line-up of vehicles at the Suzuki Booth included:

Suzuki eVX Concept

Showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023 held in January 2023 in India, its exterior has been evolved and the interior is revealed for the first time.

Proposed as an EV that realizes true Suzuki SUV driving experience by further evolving the electronically-controlled 4×4 technologies.

Main Specifications

Overall Length 4,300mm x Width 1,800mm x Height 1,600mm

Range: 500km

Suzuki eWX Concept

A futuristic concept model which is a crossover of a fun and practical mini wagon and a futuristic EV.

Expresses a buddy-like presence that supports people’s daily lives with clean and simple body shape of an EV, exterior that has a friendly character, and light and user-friendly cabin space that makes people feel at home.

Main Specifications

Overall Length 3,395mm x Width 1,475mm x Height 1,620mm

Range: 230km

Spacia Concept / Spacia Custom Concept

The Spacia Concept and Spacia Custom Concept are minicars designed to enhance daily lives with a unique blend of style and spacious interiors.

Prioritizing comfort and excitement, the Spacia Concept has a spacious cabin and rear seats that feature a “multi-use flap” in the front section of the seat cushion – a first for the company.

On the other hand, the Spacia Custom Concept focuses on elegance and luxuriousness.

Flying car collaboration with SkyDrive



In June 2023, Suzuki signed a basic agreement with SkyDrive Inc. regarding cooperation for the manufacturing of “flying cars”.

The plan fo rthe future is to use a plant owned by the Suzuki Group in Shizuoka Prefecture, with the goal of starting the manufacturing of “flying cars” around spring of 2024.

On display was a 1/5 size scale model of the vehicle.

(Source: Suzuki)