Infiniti Fastback Vision Qe Concept

Concept Cars 6 Nov 2023
The Infiniti Vision Qe Concept is a preview of the brand’s first electric vehicle, a sleek sedan with a fastback style featuring an evolution of the brand’s design language.


The concept, revealed at an event alongside Tokyo Bay, embodies Infiniti’s evolved “Artistry in Motion”design language and gives indication on the direction for its first all-electric sedan.

It features a single fluid design gesture that flows from front to rear resulting into a sleek, aerodynamic fastback profile.

In establishing the overarching direction for the Vision Qe concept, INFINITI’s global design team was inspired by three philosophies from Japan.

The team set out to create a distinctive design that elicits a sense of the extraordinary – or “Kabuku.” In executing its vision, the team sculpted a body that delivers a sense of speed, dynamism and movement – “Sho” – and embedded exquisite details that exude sophistication and purity – “Sui.”

“As we began to follow the inspiration around Artistry in Motion, we rediscovered the Japanese expression of “Sho,” an expression of soaring with grace and power. Our designers began creating forms that, to me, looked like abstractions of a bird in flight – powerful, almost motionless, but generating such speed,” said Alfonso Albaisa, senior vice president for Global Design.

“The sleek, low profile paired with tapered, yet muscular, rear fenders expresses effortless motion and powerful purpose.”

The Vision Qe concept is finished in bespoke Shadow Blue paint, a deep blue base coat enriched with lustrous gold highlights. The color shifts as light and shadow dance across the surfaces, complementing the warm gold illumination.

The expressive combination of blue and gold hues parallels Infiniti’s recently refreshed visual identity, which is anchored around these two colors.

The concept rides on large wheels that feature a striking geometric pattern inspired by the tightly wound coil of an electric motor. A warm gold treatment on the accents contrast with the rich blue body color.

Infiniti’s signature double-arched grille has been reimagined for the EV era. It is now represented by sculpted lines within the front fascia and illuminated with a bright LED outline.

The brand’s “digital piano key” lighting signature graces the concept’s front and rear, illuminating in a brilliant shade of gold.

At the front, the recently unveiled three-dimensional emblem radiates within the Vision Qe concept’s front fascia. Slender headlights connect from fender to fender, accentuating the concept’s width.

Digital piano key tail lamps run the full width of the rear and are seamlessly integrated within an aerodynamic lip. The lamps curve in a gentle arch that intersects with the bodyside panels.

An animated sequence simulates with the approach of a key holder, as if to welcome the owner back to the car.

Visitors to Infiniti’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan can see the sleek Vision Qe concept on display.

(Source: Infiniti)

