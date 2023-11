Ferrari Daytona SP3 wins “Most Beautiful Supercar 2022” award The Ferrari Daytona SP3 has been awarded the “Grand Prize: Most Beautiful Supercar 2022” at the 37th Paris Festival Automobile International.

Bizzarrini reveals Giotto supercar, designed by Giugiaro The Bizzarrini brand, revived in early 2022 with the 5300 GT Corsa Revival, has revealed its first all-new car, the Giotto, named after company founder, Giotto Bizzarrini.