MG previews Cyberster all-electric roadster

Concept Cars, Production Cars 17 May 2023
MG has revealed a pre-production design model of the Cyberster, an all-electric roadster created by the Advanced Design team led by Director Carl Gotham.


The Cyberster’s styling – envisioned by Gotham and his design colleagues at MG’s design studio in Marylebone, London – draws inspiration from MGs heritage, with signature design highlights including a distinctive long hood, low nose and curvaceous surfaces.

The Cyberster also introduces some new features, including scissor doors and a Kammback rear design.

MG Cyberster

MG Cyberster Design Design Review with Carl Gotham

MG Cyberster Design Alias CAD Model Screenshot

Revealed during a special event held at the MG Motor UK headquarters in Marylebone, London, the two-seater roadster marks a return to sports car production by the MG marque and is planned for launch in the UK and Europe in the summer of 2024.

MG Cyberster Reveal

MG Cyberster Reveal

(Source: MG)

