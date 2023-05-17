MG previews Cyberster all-electric roadster

MG has revealed a pre-production design model of the Cyberster, an all-electric roadster created by the Advanced Design team led by Director Carl Gotham.

The Cyberster’s styling – envisioned by Gotham and his design colleagues at MG’s design studio in Marylebone, London – draws inspiration from MGs heritage, with signature design highlights including a distinctive long hood, low nose and curvaceous surfaces.

The Cyberster also introduces some new features, including scissor doors and a Kammback rear design.

Revealed during a special event held at the MG Motor UK headquarters in Marylebone, London, the two-seater roadster marks a return to sports car production by the MG marque and is planned for launch in the UK and Europe in the summer of 2024.

(Source: MG)