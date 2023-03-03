Volkswagen launches ID.3 upgrade

Two and a half years after the launch of the first generation,Volkswagen has launched an upgrade, including renewed software, a sharpened exterior and refined interior design.


Exterior Design

Volkswagen ID.3 Design Sketch Render

The exterior of the all-electric model features a fresh and sharpened look: optimised air-cooling openings and large painted surfaces make the front appear confident and friendly from every angle. One reason for this is the new bumper.

2023 Volkswagen ID.3

Thehood now appears longer because the black strip under the windscreen has been removed and recessed sections at the sides additionally extend the front.

Volkswagen ID.3 Design Sketch Render

Volkswagen ID.3 Design Sketch Render

The aerodynamics was optimized by improved air flow around the front wheels – known as the “air curtain”. At the rear, the two-part tail lights are also in the rear lid for the first time.

2023 Volkswagen ID.3

Interior Design

The interior of the new ID.3 combines modern design and sustainable materials. Seams in a contrasting colour additionally enhance the feeling of quality.

Volkswagen ID.3 Interior Design Sketch Render

VW uses the microfibre material Artvelours Eco for the door trims and seat covers, a fabric that contains 71 per cent recyclate. This is a secondary raw material that is obtained by recycling plastic that has previously been disposed of as waste at least once.

Volkswagen ID.3 Interior Design Sketch Render

Artvelours Eco has the same characteristics in terms of look and feel and durability as conventional new materials. The interior equipment is also completely animal-free.

Volkswagen ID.3 Interior Design Sketch Render

In addition, numerous suggestions from customers were collected and implemented as product improvements and to enhance the standard equipment package.

Soft, foam- backed surfaces in the cockpit create a new haptic experience. The remodelled interior door trims also have softer and larger surfaces.

2023 Volkswagen ID.3 Interior

2023 Volkswagen ID.3 Interior

(Source: Volkswagen)

