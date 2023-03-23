SABIC CIRCUL-A-THON Challenge

SABIC has launched CIRCUL-A-THON, a design challenge that asks designers to find solutions facing the future of circularity across different areas, including transportation design. The deadline is April 1st, 2023.

The challenge is run in partnership with Plug and Play, a Silicon Valley-based innovation platform connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies.

The contest focuses on industrial designs for real-life products having ease of reuse and recyclability of plastics throughout their life cycles.

The challenge will reward the winning designers of both student and professional level, and includes for different categories: packaging, transportation, healthcare, and electronics.

The CIRCUL-A-THON submission portal will be open until April 1, 2023. Designers, students, professionals, and startups who are interested in submitting a design to this challenge can apply here: https://circulathon-by-sabic.pnptc.com/

(Source: SABIC, Plug and Play)