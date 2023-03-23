SABIC CIRCUL-A-THON Challenge

Car Design Competitions 23 Mar 2023
SABIC CIRCUL-A-THON Challenge

SABIC  has launched CIRCUL-A-THON, a design challenge that asks designers to find solutions facing the future of circularity across different areas, including transportation design. The deadline is April 1st, 2023.


The challenge is run in partnership with Plug and Play, a Silicon Valley-based  innovation platform connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies.

The contest focuses on industrial designs for real-life products having ease of reuse and recyclability of plastics throughout their life cycles.

The challenge will reward the winning designers of both student and professional level, and includes for different categories: packaging, transportation, healthcare, and electronics.

The CIRCUL-A-THON submission portal will be open until April 1, 2023. Designers, students, professionals, and startups who are interested in submitting a design to this challenge can apply here: https://circulathon-by-sabic.pnptc.com/

(Source:  SABIC, Plug and Play)

 

Related Stories

Air Runner Concept

Air Runner Concept

The Air Runner Concept by Eric Sun is an ultra-aerodynamic,  efficient vehicle designed for fully autonomous high-speed, long-range commuting.
Hotspot Urban Base Concept

Hotspot Urban Base Concept

The Hotspot Urban Base is the grand winner of the SABIC/Art Center project. It combines a shape-shifting polyhedron exterior with an interior that offers engaging digital experiences.
Lexus announces Lexus Design Award 2022 finalists

Lexus announces Lexus Design Award 2022 finalists

Lexus today announced the six finalists for the Lexus Design Award 2022, selected from among 1,726 entries from 57 countries/regions by a panel of design luminaries.

