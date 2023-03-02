Kia previews EV9 flagship SUV

Kia has unveiled a set of videos to tease its EV9 battery electric flagship SUV, based on the company’s electric vehicle platform, Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

The EV9 features a bold front styling and sleek body surfaces. The striking lighting patterns created by the front and rear lamps complete the EV9’s bold identity.

The name, EV9, comes from Kia’s EV nomenclature, pairing the prefix ‘EV’ (electric vehicle) with the number ‘9’ (nine), which represents the model’s segment among Kia’s dedicated electric vehicle line-up.

Kia will fully reveal both the exterior and interior design in mid-March, and the product information will be fully disclosed during the Kia EV9 World Premiere in late March.

