Will A.I. replace Car Designers? Frank Stephenson on the future of car design

On his popular YouTube channel Frank Stephenson has published a new video on Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated images and its future impact on the car design world.

The video explores the impact of the recent text-to-image AI systems – like Dall-E, MidJourney and Stable Diffusion – on the world of car design.

This is the first in a series of videos set to be launched throughout 2023 that will see Stephenson research new, bold technologies that will help shape the future of design and mobility design.

Frank’s channel was launched in April 2020 and counts over 215,000 subscribers to date.

From the official Press Release:

Drawing from Frank’s own personal experience as a designer, it looks at both the benefits and drawbacks of evolving technologies, in addition to detailing his first passions for design, how he first started and how that has dramatically developed today.

Speaking to a wide range of issues on both human and design fronts, from employment to the homogeneity of car design, the video draws an intelligent, educated, image of what the future of design could have in store. The verdict is clear, the automotive industry is constantly evolving and improving, but the future of car design is in the midst of a revolutionary shake-up, because of AI technology.

Frank Stephenson, Founder of Frank Stephenson Design, said: “We are living in a world that is guided by technology, and AI will have a wide-reaching and lasting impact on a wide range of sectors, including car design. There are exciting and hugely interesting times ahead but these types of technological advances will inevitably come with risks.

“I love exploring and analysing opportunities and pitfalls of new technology, especially in the design industry. AI technology is very avant-garde right now and this just seems like the perfect moment to be delving into and discussing this subject and I can’t wait to cover more subjects on how the future of mobility and design is evolving over the course of this year.”

He is well regarded for his talks and thoughts on design philosophy, sharing with viewers his wisdom concerning curiosity and the creative pursuit gained from almost 40 years as a designer.

The Frank Stephenson Design house philosophy emphasises a focus on rising innovations through blending art, science and the latest in technology, whilst taking care of the environment around us, to apply expertise encompassing the future of mobility that will positively impact society.

YouTube has become a paramount medium for Frank Stephenson Design to share its work with the world and wider community.

For more information on Frank Stephenson Design, visit: www.frankstephenson.com.

(Source: Frank Stephenson Design)