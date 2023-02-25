Polestar 3: design sketches and videos

Automotive Design, Production Cars 25 Feb 2023
Polestar has released a set of design sketches and two videos that give insights on the design of the upcoming Polestar 3 SUV.


Aerodynamics were key to shaping the SUV for the electric age. The overall design, with its powerful and wide stance, and low, sweeping roofline, is introduced by the SmartZone and front aero wing.

Signifying the shift from ‘breathing to seeing’ as the age of electrification intensifies, Polestar 3 also presented designers with a challenge – to impart a sense of intelligence.

Maximilian Missoni, Polestar’s Head of Design explains: “In today’s age of advanced product design it’s quite easy to display emotions like aggression and sportiness in a car. But try conveying intelligence in design – it’s not so easy. This is something we have spent a lot of time considering, to express the leading technology and sophistication of Polestar 3. It is distilled to the essence of an SUV but at the same time clearly shows a step into a new era.”

While exterior proportions are designed to reflect technology and impart a sporty stance, space inside Polestar 3 has been maximised thanks to the long body (4,900 mm) and wheelbase (2,984 mm).

Reducing surface volumes around the cabin’s component architecture and increasing occupant space in all positions results in a more spacious and enjoyable interior.

Colours and materials have been carefully selected and combined to express Polestar’s Scandinavian heritage with a premium look and feel, while addressing sustainability and the redefinition of luxury. The full-length glass roof contributes to the airy feel, and Polestar’s signature logo is integrated into the glass roof in a new way – etched between two layers of the laminated glass and only visible when illuminated.

Polestar 3 goes into production in mid-2023 and first deliveries in launch markets are expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.

(Source: Polestar)

