Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV: the design

Production Cars 27 Feb 2023
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV: the design

Based on Mercedes-Benz’s new all-electric platform the EQE SUV is the multi-purpose variant of the EQE sedan. It features the design language of the current EQE model family and offers a range of up to 590 km.


Production of the EQE SUV will start at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama (USA) in December. The battery factory in nearby Bibb County supplies the batteries for this model as well as for the EQS SUV.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Design Sketch

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Design Sketch Render

From the official Press Release:

Exterior Design

The proportions of the EQE SUV are characterized by external dimensions of 4863/1940/1686 millimeters (length/width1/height) and a wheelbase of 3030 millimetres, has a wheelbase that is nine centimetres shorter that the EQE Saloon.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Design Sketch

The overhangs and the front-end assembly have been kept compact. The wheels in sizes from 19 to 22 inches are positioned flush with the outer edge of the body.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

Key features of the front-end design include:

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

  • The front is combined into a black panel unit and consistently continues the face of the new generation of Mercedes-EQ vehicles.
  • As an optional extra, the black panel front is also available with the Mercedes-Benz pattern, a three- dimensional star pattern.
  • The concise daytime running light signet interprets the brand’s characteristic flare. LED High Performance headlamps are standard, DIGITAL LIGHT is available as an optional extra.
  • The simulated underguard gives the front a robust character. Depending on the equipment, it features a high-gloss chrome or dark finish. An air intake is integrated into the component.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Design Sketch Render

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

Key features of the side design:

  • The side windows have a generous, dynamically running chrome surround in a 3D design.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

  • The exterior mirrors sit on the vehicle shoulder for aerodynamic and aeroacoustic reasons.
  • Flush-fitting door handles are available as an optional extra.
  • A running board is optionally available, which also offers aerodynamic advantages. On EQE SUVs without this option, a three-dimensional chrome trim divides the lower area.
  • The service flap for the washer fluid is located on the side of the left wing.
  • The SUV-typical wheel arch claddings are retained in black, as are the side sill panels, which emphasises the dynamic silhouette.
  • The large wheels in sizes ranging from 19 to 22 inches, together with the muscular shoulder area, give the EQE SUV a sporty, robust character.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Wheel Design

Key features of the rear-end design:

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

  • Flowing surfaces and smooth transitions dominate at the rear and even visually conceal the luggage compartment sill.
  • The light strip at the rear is continuous.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Tail Light Design

  • The interior of the innovatively designed LED lights has the shape of a curved and illuminated 3D helix.
  • The reversing camera is hidden behind the star, protected from dirt.
  • Depending on the design and equipment line, a visual chrome underguard sits in the black surroundings of the lower bumper.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Interior Design

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Interior Design

Aerodynamics

The EQE SUV shares some aerodynamic measures with its model brothers. The underbody with its numerous aerodynamic details plays a central role in a very good Cd value from 0.251, which was achieved despite the large load volume and short rear overhang. But the dimensional concept with the flat windscreen, sweeping roof line and indents were also important factors.

Many aerodynamic measures result in the high aerodynamic efficiency of the EQE SUV. These include novel, patent-pending wheel spoilers in front of the front axle. With a serrated lower edge, small apron and longitudinal ribs, numerous details contribute to improving the flow of air to the front wheel.

Special aero-claddings were developed for the aerodynamically optimised wheels. Depending on the equipment, these wheel trims mean an improvement of up to two Cd points compared with an aero-wheel without inserts. The optionally available running board drops down in the non-visible area on the underside. This has a positive influence on the airflow to the rear wheels and results in a measurable aerodynamic advantage.

Wheel spoilers also sit in front of the rear axle which have an apron on the inside. Special cladding spoilers in the area of the rear side wall have a very large influence on the aerodynamic performance. They direct the airflow around the rear wheels. Depending on the rim size, the cladding spoilers on the EQE SUV are installed in two lengths.

The underbody panelling has details such as the jagged turbulators in the front section. They prevent displacement of the underbody airflow. The flow is directed downwards from the wheel arches. In addition, the underbody panelling on the EQE SUV has been supplemented with a thrust arm covering and a spring link covering. The latter is designed with a slope that directs the airflow from the battery to the diffuser. The diffuser angle of the rear diffuser has been optimised in the wind tunnel.

The side spoilers and roof spoiler on top of the rear moves the end of the roof edge back. In combination with the stronger constriction, this offers aerodynamic advantages. Even the tail lights have an integrated edge that functions as a spoiler. These details result in an aerodynamically advantageous rear end with sharp airflow break-away edges.

After the EQS Saloon, EQE Saloon and EQS SUV, the EQE SUV is already the fourth Mercedes-EQ to be based on the modular architecture for large electric vehicles

(Source: Mercedes-Benz)

Tags

Image Gallery

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV: the design - Image 19
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV: the design - Image 13
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV: the design - Image 7
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV: the design - Image 10
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV: the design - Image 8
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV: the design - Image 6
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV: the design - Image 22
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV: the design - Image 4
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV: the design - Image 23

Related Stories

Toyota iQ at SEMA 2011

Toyota iQ at SEMA 2011

At the SEMA Show Toyota will introduce four iQ-based custom models under the brand Scion. The vehicles were modified by tuners Cartel, Chang, Jon Sibal and Tatsu.
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV: the design

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV: the design

Based on Mercedes-Benz's new all-electric platform the EQE SUV is the multi-purpose variant of the EQE sedan. It features the design language of the current EQE model family and offers a range of up to 590 km.
Toyota iQ Design Challenge 2009

Toyota iQ Design Challenge 2009

The results of the Toyota iQ Design Challenge 2009, a product design competition based on the theme of Intelligent Urban Living and hosted by the Royal College of Art.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent Tutorials

Recent News

Recent Publications


© 2004-2023 VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom