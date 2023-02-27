Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV: the design

Aerodynamics

The EQE SUV shares some aerodynamic measures with its model brothers. The underbody with its numerous aerodynamic details plays a central role in a very good Cd value from 0.251, which was achieved despite the large load volume and short rear overhang. But the dimensional concept with the flat windscreen, sweeping roof line and indents were also important factors.

Many aerodynamic measures result in the high aerodynamic efficiency of the EQE SUV. These include novel, patent-pending wheel spoilers in front of the front axle. With a serrated lower edge, small apron and longitudinal ribs, numerous details contribute to improving the flow of air to the front wheel.

Special aero-claddings were developed for the aerodynamically optimised wheels. Depending on the equipment, these wheel trims mean an improvement of up to two Cd points compared with an aero-wheel without inserts. The optionally available running board drops down in the non-visible area on the underside. This has a positive influence on the airflow to the rear wheels and results in a measurable aerodynamic advantage.

Wheel spoilers also sit in front of the rear axle which have an apron on the inside. Special cladding spoilers in the area of the rear side wall have a very large influence on the aerodynamic performance. They direct the airflow around the rear wheels. Depending on the rim size, the cladding spoilers on the EQE SUV are installed in two lengths.

The underbody panelling has details such as the jagged turbulators in the front section. They prevent displacement of the underbody airflow. The flow is directed downwards from the wheel arches. In addition, the underbody panelling on the EQE SUV has been supplemented with a thrust arm covering and a spring link covering. The latter is designed with a slope that directs the airflow from the battery to the diffuser. The diffuser angle of the rear diffuser has been optimised in the wind tunnel.

The side spoilers and roof spoiler on top of the rear moves the end of the roof edge back. In combination with the stronger constriction, this offers aerodynamic advantages. Even the tail lights have an integrated edge that functions as a spoiler. These details result in an aerodynamically advantageous rear end with sharp airflow break-away edges.