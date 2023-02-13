Joaquin Garcia is new Italdesign Head of Design

From the official Press Release:

Joaquin Garcia, 48 years old, after graduating in Industrial Design at the Cardenal Herrera University in Valencia (Spain), obtained a master’s degree in Vehicle Design at the Royal College of Arts in London, in 1998.

Since then, he has held high-profile roles of increasing responsibility at Renault, Ford, Škoda and Seat/Cupra before joining NIO GmbH’s European Design Center as Head of Studio.

Joaquin Garcia will supersede Carsten Monnerjan who is leaving Italdesign to take up the role of Head of Design at Porsche Lifestyle Group as of April 1st.

Official Statements

“I got to know Italdesign many years ago, as I collaborated with its professionals on several projects, when I was running SEAT/CUPRA Exterior Design” – said Joaquin Garcia.

“Managing the Design Center of one of the most successful global companies in the car and product design sectors is a challenge and a strong stimulus at the same time. I will be committed in leading and growing the creative team and in supporting this great reality, pushing it to be more and more a main player in the future scenarios of mobility and sustainability. I am aware that it is a very important legacy, and I will meet it with great enthusiasm and passion”.

“I am very pleased Joaquin will join our family” – said Antonio Casu, Italdesign CEO – “Creativity, design, have always played a strategic role for us, in the development of our products, and will always do. I am sure Joaquin will bring his new ideas, along with his strong and characterizing contributions. I wish him all the very best in his new role. And I am also really grateful to Carsten for the years he spent with us. My warmest congratulations go to him with my best wishes for his new and prestigious position”.

(Source: Italdesign)