Jeremy Offer appointed Volvo Global Head of Design

Volvo Cars has appointed Jeremy Offer as Global Head of Design. In his new role, he will report to chief executive Jim Rowan and be part of the Group Management Team.

Bringing with him 35 years of design experience across multiple industries, Jeremy Offer will assume the position as Global Head of Design as of May 1 succeeding Robin Page who will remain with Volvo Cars as senior advisor.

Jeremy Offer most recently led Arrival’s design team as Senior Vice President and Chief Design Officer working across vehicle programs, components, brand and user experience.

Prior to joining Arrival, Jeremy was Head of Industrial Design and part of the senior management team at global consulting firm EPAM where he helped bring service and industrial design to their wider consulting practice. Jeremy has received numerous design awards through his career.

“It’s a great honour to take up this position at Volvo Cars, a company with a fantastic heritage at the forefront of a new era,” said Jeremy Offer.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to define Volvo Cars’ design language and principles, together with all the great talents across the company, as it soon enters its second century of providing customers with innovative and new products.”

“I’m very happy to welcome Jeremy to Volvo Cars,” said chief executive Jim Rowan. “He brings strong leadership and a wealth of design experience ranging from electric vehicles and industrial design to digital products and services – all key as Volvo Cars transitions into a future with safe, fully electric cars, defined by their software.”

