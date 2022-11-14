Volvo EX90

Production Cars 14 Nov 2022
Volvo EX90

Volvo has revealed the EX90, its new fully electric flagship SUV, featuring a seven seat cabin, a range  of up to 600 km, and advanced core computing, connectivity and electrification features.


The Volvo EX90 will be built in the USA starting next year and later also in China. Starting with this model, Volvo has announced plans to reveal one new fully electric car each year and to sell electric cars conly by 2030.

Volvo EX90 Design Sketch Render

The Volvo EX90 has a so called “invisible shield of safety” enabled sensors such as cameras, radars and lidar  connected to the car’s core computers, where NVIDIA DRIVE runs Volvo Cars’ in-house software to create a real-time, 360-degree view of the world.

Volvo EX90 Exterior Design

Inside, special sensors and cameras, gauge eye gaze concentration, understanding when the driver is distracted, drowsy or inattentive.

Volvo EX90 Exterior Design

The system can alert the driver with an increasingly level of alert. In case the driver falls asleep or taken ill while driving, the Volvo EX90 is designed to safely stop and call for help.

Volvo EX90 Interior Design

The core system – powered by NVIDIA DRIVE AI platforms Xavier and Orin, Snapdragon® Cockpit Platforms from Qualcomm Technologies and in-house-developed software – runs most of the core functions inside the car, from safety and infotainment to battery management.

Volvo EX90 Interior Design

By combining the state-of-the-art computing power from Snapdragon’s Cockpit Platforms with the visualisation capabilities of Unreal Engine, the 3D tool developed by Epic Games and used to power some of the world’s largest games, the system is able to display high-quality graphics on the in-car screens and head-up display.

Volvo EX90 Interior Design Sketch Render

The center of the UI is a 14.5-inch center screen. The infotainment system features integrated Google apps and services, including hands-free help from Google Assistant, Google Maps navigation and more, plus Apple CarPlay integration.

Volvo EX90 Interior Design

The Volvo EX90 will also come with phone key technology as standard. Your smartphone serves as your car key and automatically unlocks the car and starts a personal welcoming sequence as you approach. Your personal profile will also be loaded automatically as you enter the car.

Volvo EX90 Interior Design Sketch Render

The Volvo EX90 features a brand-new, in-house-developed fully electric technology. Delivering up to 373 miles (600 kilometres) of range on a single charge, according to the WLTP test cycle, it charges from 10 to 80 per cent battery capacity in under 30 minutes.

Volvo EX90 Interior Design

The initially available twin-motor all-wheel-drive version is powered by a 111kWh battery and two permanent magnet electric motors together delivering in its performance version 380kW (517hp) and 910Nm of torque. In combination with the brand-new chassis, this creates a great and smooth driving experience.

Volvo EX90 Exterior Design

The Volvo EX90 contains approximately 15 per cent of recycled steel, 25 per cent of recycled aluminium as well as 48 kilogrammes of recycled plastics and bio-based materials, which corresponds to around 15 per cent of the total plastic used in the car – the highest level of any Volvo car to date.

Volvo EX90 Exterior Design

Additionally, the Volvo EX90 will enable bi-directional charging – a technology where the car battery can be used as an extra energy supply, for example to power a home, other electric devices or another electric Volvo car.

(Source: Volvo)

Tags

Image Gallery

Volvo EX90 - Image 17
Volvo EX90 - Image 31
Volvo EX90 - Image 39
Volvo EX90 - Image 25
Volvo EX90 - Image 6
Volvo EX90 - Image 2
Volvo EX90 - Image 13
Volvo EX90 - Image 24
Volvo EX90 - Image 20

Related Stories

Peugeot 208 XY: the design

Peugeot 208 XY: the design

The 208 XY’s exterior features chromed details and subtle touches of Purple on the Peugeot logos and the central wheel caps. The mirror casings, the foglamp trims, the window trims and the rear skirt bead are dressed in bright chrome. On the...
Exclusive: the design story of the Pininfarina Apricale hypercar

Exclusive: the design story of the Pininfarina Apricale hypercar

The design story of the Apricale hypercar styled by Pininfarina and developed by Viritech: an exclusive in-depth interview with the design team.
Volvo EX90

Volvo EX90

Volvo has revealed the EX90, its new fully electric flagship SUV, featuring a seven seat cabin, a range  of up to 600 km, and advanced core computing, connectivity and electrification features.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent News


© 2004-2022 VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom