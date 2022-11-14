Volvo has revealed the EX90, its new fully electric flagship SUV, featuring a seven seat cabin, a range of up to 600 km, and advanced core computing, connectivity and electrification features.

The Volvo EX90 will be built in the USA starting next year and later also in China. Starting with this model, Volvo has announced plans to reveal one new fully electric car each year and to sell electric cars conly by 2030.

The Volvo EX90 has a so called “invisible shield of safety” enabled sensors such as cameras, radars and lidar connected to the car’s core computers, where NVIDIA DRIVE runs Volvo Cars’ in-house software to create a real-time, 360-degree view of the world.

Inside, special sensors and cameras, gauge eye gaze concentration, understanding when the driver is distracted, drowsy or inattentive.

The system can alert the driver with an increasingly level of alert. In case the driver falls asleep or taken ill while driving, the Volvo EX90 is designed to safely stop and call for help.

The core system – powered by NVIDIA DRIVE AI platforms Xavier and Orin, Snapdragon® Cockpit Platforms from Qualcomm Technologies and in-house-developed software – runs most of the core functions inside the car, from safety and infotainment to battery management.

By combining the state-of-the-art computing power from Snapdragon’s Cockpit Platforms with the visualisation capabilities of Unreal Engine, the 3D tool developed by Epic Games and used to power some of the world’s largest games, the system is able to display high-quality graphics on the in-car screens and head-up display.

The center of the UI is a 14.5-inch center screen. The infotainment system features integrated Google apps and services, including hands-free help from Google Assistant, Google Maps navigation and more, plus Apple CarPlay integration.

The Volvo EX90 will also come with phone key technology as standard. Your smartphone serves as your car key and automatically unlocks the car and starts a personal welcoming sequence as you approach. Your personal profile will also be loaded automatically as you enter the car.

The Volvo EX90 features a brand-new, in-house-developed fully electric technology. Delivering up to 373 miles (600 kilometres) of range on a single charge, according to the WLTP test cycle, it charges from 10 to 80 per cent battery capacity in under 30 minutes.

The initially available twin-motor all-wheel-drive version is powered by a 111kWh battery and two permanent magnet electric motors together delivering in its performance version 380kW (517hp) and 910Nm of torque. In combination with the brand-new chassis, this creates a great and smooth driving experience.

The Volvo EX90 contains approximately 15 per cent of recycled steel, 25 per cent of recycled aluminium as well as 48 kilogrammes of recycled plastics and bio-based materials, which corresponds to around 15 per cent of the total plastic used in the car – the highest level of any Volvo car to date.

Additionally, the Volvo EX90 will enable bi-directional charging – a technology where the car battery can be used as an extra energy supply, for example to power a home, other electric devices or another electric Volvo car.

(Source: Volvo)