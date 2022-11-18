Previewing the design direction of a future conmpact SUV, the Toyota bZ Concept combines an aerodynamic design with a minimalistic interior using sustainable materials.

Making its debut at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, the Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept is a full battery-electric vehicle, using a clean-vital design approach.

This approach aims to express what’s special about battery electric vehicles while also offering fun to drive, exhilarating performance.

The aerodynamic form of the concept enhances its futuristic look by pushing the wheels to the corners to achieve an aggressive stance – making it appear as if it’s moving even when standing still. The short overhangs and sweepback angles make it stand out as an advanced technology vehicle; a narrowed-down cabin design gives it an agile appearance for a low coefficient of drag.

The edgy styling extends to the interior with premium finishes resulting in a distinctive look. Notably, the design team included several eco-friendly touches, like seating made from plant-based and recycled materials to follow the Beyond Zero theme.

And an in-car personal agent named ”Yui” connects the driver and passengers with the vehicle. With the use of audio and visual lighting cues that move around the cabin, it responds to requests or commands from front or rear passengers.

(Source: Toyota)