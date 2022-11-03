Subaru to unveil all-new Impreza at LA Auto Show

Production Cars 3 Nov 2022

Subaru of America has announced that the all-new 2024 Impreza compact car will make its global debut at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show.   


A special livestream with be cohosted by Bucky Lasek, professional skateboarder and rallycross driver, and his daughter, Paris Lasek.

2024 Subaru Impreza Preview

For more information about the event, please go to https://www.subaru.com/laas2022

(Source: Subaru)

