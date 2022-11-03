Subaru to unveil all-new Impreza at LA Auto Show

Subaru of America has announced that the all-new 2024 Impreza compact car will make its global debut at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show.

A special livestream with be cohosted by Bucky Lasek, professional skateboarder and rallycross driver, and his daughter, Paris Lasek.

For more information about the event, please go to https://www.subaru.com/laas2022

(Source: Subaru)