Polestar brings to life KOJA micro tree house project

Polestar has built a full-scale version of KOJA, a micro space tree house designed by Finnish designer Kristian Talvitie for the 2021 Polestar Design Contest.

KOJA, the micro-space tree house by Finnish designer Kristian Talvitie that received an honourable mention in the 2021 Polestar Design Contest, has been brought to life this summer at the renowned Fiskars Art & Design Biennale taking place in Finland. It’s the first submission to be realised in full scale.

The original KOJA project received an honourable mention in the 2021 Polestar Design Contest. Preparing for the launch of the 2022 contest, Polestar decided to bring KOJA to life.

Built in the village of Fiskars, an art and design hub in southwestern Finland, KOJA is the first submission from the Polestar Design Contest to be realised in full–scale.

KOJA is part of the ‘House by an Architect’ exhibition during the Fiskars Village Art & Design Biennale, open from May to September 2022.

Based on the contest theme of “progress”, KOJA redefines sustainable travel by reducing the need for travel in the first place, yet still brings people closer to nature.

Attached to a tree trunk just below the canopy and without harming the tree, the design maximises the treetop view with a panoramic glazed façade. A rich, immersive experience in a natural environment. KOJA connects to the growing micro space trend and this tree house is accessible for people who would otherwise take a much longer trip to experience the wilderness. KOJA encapsulates both Polestar design language and sustainability values, minimising the use of material and energy while maximising the experience.

“Most designers look at design from a user perspective,” says the designer of KOJA, Kristian Talvitie. “I also look at things from the environment’s perspective. There should be a symbiosis between the design and where it’s encountered.”

To translate the design into reality, Kristian Talvitie has been working closely with the Polestar Design team in Gothenburg, Sweden, and with colleagues at Finnish design agency Ultra.

Created from sustainable and durable materials such as locally sourced wood and wool, KOJA blends in with its natural environment and at the same time creates an eye-catching contrast.

