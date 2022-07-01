Mercedes Vision AMG Concept

The Vision AMG Concept is a design study of a foor-door coupé that gives indications on the design direction for the Mercedes-AMG future all-electric models.

Vision AMG Concept is characterized by spectacular proportions defined by a long wheelbase and emphasised by short overhangs, powerful shoulders, large wheels, a distinctive rear spoiler and star-shaped headlamp signature.

From the official Press Release:

Exterior Design

Monolithic sculpture and radical proportions

The concept car is characterised by flowing, beautifully formed surfaces. Joints and shut lines are reduced to a minimum, and the rear and side windows are painted in the same Alubeam silver as the car itself. The result is an overall look that reinforces the impression of a monolithic sculpture.

The sporty proportions are particularly evident from the side, and are defined by the technical layout – long wheelbase, sharply raked A-pillar positioned far forward, short front overhang and slightly longer, aerodynamically optimised rear overhang. It clearly expresses the design language of Sensual Purity with distinctive sports car cues such as the widely flared wheel arches and broad, muscular shoulders at the rear.

The graceful greenhouse is integrated into the flowing overall form and blends seamlessly into the low-lying silhouette. The roof tapers as its line drops elegantly towards the rear, flowing directly into the rear spoiler.

The overall effect is a visually fascinating and aerodynamically advantageous teardrop form, not unlike that of the VISION EQXX. The sensual surfacing and the powerfully defined sculpture are representative of the hallmark Mercedes design language.

Similarly, the brand’s aspiration to the extraordinary is realised through the radical proportions and sharply chiselled shark nose. The Vision AMG is thus an impressive example of the dual polarity of the brand’s design approach embracing “Beauty & the Extraordinary”.

The sharply angled tear-off edge at the rear incorporates an active spoiler, elongating the side view while at the same time improving the aerodynamics. It is framed by a precisely cut band of light that accommodates a variety of different light installations, providing an effective contrast with the large black AMG logo on the rear of the car.

Closed-off grille with illuminated bars

The AMG-specific grille with vertical bars is retained as a distinctive brand feature – despite the fact that an all-electric drivetrain does not require a classic radiator at the front.

The high-tech development of the grille is therefore closed off, painted in body colour and fully integrated into the front end.

As the visual focal point, the grille emphasises the futuristic look of the Vision AMG with its illuminated bars and three-dimensional exterior contour. The three-pointed star is positioned prominently on the bonnet – as on the Mercedes‑AMG Project ONE.

Star-shaped light signature

The headlamp light signature points directly into the future. Three LED elements form a stylised, three‑dimensional Mercedes star, ensuring the Mercedes and AMG branding is immediately apparent and unmistakable by night and day.

The two headlamps are visually connected via the horizontal band of light above the grille. This light band can display a variety of animations – ranging from a welcome signature to constant light.

The round lights at the rear have a light design that is new yet familiar. On each side, three LED rings are positioned in cylindrical tubes. Here, too, small stars offer a nod to the Mercedes brand. By way of contrast, the expressive rear diffuser is painted deep black.

Technology

The technology of the Vision AMG tributes the spectacular design in many ways. All of its drivetrain components are developed entirely from scratch: not only the AMG.EA platform itself, but also the dedicated high-performance high-voltage battery and the revolutionary drive technology.

The powerful heart of the Vision AMG is its innovative Axial Flux Motor developed by Mercedes-Benz’ wholly owned subsidiary YASA. With its compact and lightweight design it delivers substantially more power than conventional electric motors.

Connection to Formula 1 through form and colour cues

The direct connection to the successful Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team is evident in further visual details. These include the silver paintwork with a large-format star pattern across the shoulders and rear wings, functional elements in exposed carbon-fibre, the aerodynamic design of the 22-inch wheels with aero claddings, the AMG logo and elements on the sills and diffuser in the Petronas colours.

The sporty high-tech seamless design and the breath-taking proportions give the Vision AMG a futuristic character. The four-door configuration also makes clear that the show car offers a taste of a functional all‑electric sports car of the future.

Despite the battery pack in the floor of the car between the axles, the study sits considerably lower than the EQS and, thanks to its intelligently designed interior floor, offers plenty of space for four.

Official statements

“The Vision AMG shows in spectacular style what electrification could look like at Mercedes-AMG, while staying true to the brand aesthetic. The study’s extreme proportions create fascination and passion for performance – that’s what AMG is all about. The Vision AMG is an impressive embodiment of the brand’s dual polarity – the interplay of beauty and the extraordinary. At the same time, elements from the future, such as the light signatures with the illuminated high-tech grille, underscore the progressive evolution of our design language of Sensual Purity,” says Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

“With its contrasting modern surfacing and radical proportions, this car showcases the next design step, building on the VISION EQXX and moving further towards performance luxury. The seamless flow of beautifully formed surfaces and the monolithic sculpture complete the powerful aesthetic of the Vision AMG. The result is an electric supercar, a style icon that stimulates desire – and that’s exactly what sets a luxury sports car apart.”

(Source: Mercedes-Benz)