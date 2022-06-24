Volkswagen previews ID. AERO electric limousine for China

Concept Cars 24 Jun 2022
Volkswagen previews ID. AERO electric limousine for China

Volkswagen has released a set of sketches that preview the design of the upcoming ID. AERO, a fully-electric limousine for the Chinese market.


The new concept car is characterized by enhanced aerodynamics and generous space.

Volkswagen ID. AERO Design Sketch Render

Like all models in the ID. family, the new ID. Aero is based on Volkswagen’s Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB). Stylistically, it also follows the design language of the ID. family featuring  flowing and precise lines.

Among the distinctive features of the pre-production study are the aerodynamic front and roof, which help to reduce energy consumption and increase range.

The digital world premiere of the pre-production study will take place on Monday, 27 June, at 14:00 (CEST).

The production version of the ID. AERO is expected to go on sale in the Chinese automobile market in the second half of 2023.

The corresponding production model for the North American and European market will be presented in 2023. Production of the series version of the ID. AERO for the European and North American automobile market will then start at the Volkswagen plant in Emden.

(Source: Volkswagen)

Tags

Image Gallery

Volkswagen previews ID. AERO electric limousine for China - Image 2
Volkswagen previews ID. AERO electric limousine for China - Image 1

Related Stories

Ford S-MAX

Ford S-MAX

The S-MAX is the first production model from Ford to feature elements of the kinetic design direction first shown on the Iosis concept vehicle. Its production has began last 18 April in Belgium.
Ford S-MAX Concept: Design Gallery

Ford S-MAX Concept: Design Gallery

An extensive set of pictures that document the design development of the new Ford S-MAX Concept, including exterior and interior design sketches and photos from the clay modeling phase and the prototype construction processes. For more info check...
Volkswagen previews ID. AERO electric limousine for China

Volkswagen previews ID. AERO electric limousine for China

Volkswagen has released a set of sketches that preview the design of the upcoming ID. AERO, a fully-electric limousine for the Chinese market.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent Tutorials

Recent News

Recent Publications


© 2004-2022 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom