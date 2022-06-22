Hyundai IONIQ 6: design sketch preview

Concept Cars 22 Jun 2022

Hyundai has revealed a design sketch of its highly anticipated IONIQ 6, the second model in Hyundai’s IONIQ all-electric vehicle lineup brand.


Hyundai IONIQ 6 Design Sketch

The concept sketch depicts the unique and streamlined silhouette of the IONIQ 6. Inspired by the company’s Prophecy concept EV, IONIQ 6 will be communicated as the Electrified Streamliner with clean, simple lines and a purely aerodynamic form. The streamliner design typology evident in the sketch reflects Hyundai designers’ commitment to satisfy both aesthetic and functional needs of customers in the electric mobility era.

The IONIQ 6 takes advantage of Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) to provide a stretched wheelbase and optimized interior design.

Hyundai Motor will fully unveil both exterior and interior designs of its new electrified streamliner later this month.

(Source: Hyundai)

Tags

Related Stories

Volkswagen previews ID. AERO electric limousine for China

Volkswagen previews ID. AERO electric limousine for China

Volkswagen has released a set of sketches that preview the design of the upcoming ID. AERO, a fully-electric limousine for the Chinese market.
Mercedes Vision AMG Concept

Mercedes Vision AMG Concept

The Vision AMG Concept is a design study of a foor-door coupé that gives indications on the design direction for the Mercedes-AMG future all-electric models.
Volkswagen ID. AERO production concept revealed

Volkswagen ID. AERO production concept revealed

Volkswagen has revealed the ID. AERO, a study that anticipates the 2023 premium mid-size sedan for the Chinese market.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent News


© 2004-2022 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom