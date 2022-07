Concept Designer Luigi Memola (Epta Design) has organized a new edition of his Advance Design Workshop, a lecture going through his design process using Rhinoceros and Keyshot.

The event will also see the participation of Giorgio Stirano, Formula 1 Group C engineer. During the lecture there will be a presentation of the new AEG27 GroupC DIVA Concept Car, evolution of the 2018 Desmotronic, and a 1:5 scale static model milled by partner UCIF will be on display.

The lecture will take place on July 8th, 2022 at Toolbox Office Lab in Turin. Tickets can be purchased online through EventBrite.

