Steve Nichols’ N1A green lit for production

Special Cars 25 May 2022
After several years of intensive development and thousands of miles of testing on road and track, Nichols Cars has announced the low volume production of the Nichols N1A, which wiill make its debut later this year.


The brainchild of former McLaren Chief Designer Steve Nichols who led the technical team responsible for the McLaren MP4/4, the most successful F1 car of all time, the Nichols N1A is a celebration of his close ties with the Woking company, being a modern interpretation of the very first McLaren, the M1A.

Nichols N1A

Although obviously inspired by the M1A, the NICHOLS is a very different, thoroughly modern, proposition.

Nichols N1A CAS Screenshot Body Surfacing in Alias

Visually it is much more aggressive, with a ground hugging nose, wide, powerful flanks and aerodynamics honed in the wind tunnel to produce positive, balanced, downforce front and rear.  The result is a fitting tribute to the M1A, but at the same time a shape which is thoroughly contemporary.

Nichols N1A Body Design CAD Screenshot Class A Surfacing

The Nichols features a state-of-the-art aluminium and carbon fibre chassis with wishbone suspension all round, guaranteeing fabulous handling. “One of the most rewarding aspects of the project,” says Nichols, “has been the opportunity to work with some incredible world leading experts on structures and suspension, based here in the UK, as well as some fantastic colleagues from my McLaren days.”

Nichols N1A bonded aluminium and carbon fibre chassis

An obvious feature the N1A shares with the original is a large capacity American V8.  With a choice of power outputs ranging from 450 to 650 bhp and a target weight including fluids of under 900 kilos, performance is guaranteed to be spectacular.

Whilst it’s probably best to use a racetrack to unleash its full potential, the NICHOLS N1A has been designed with road use very much in mind, weather permitting!

The car will make its debut in the second quarter of 2022.

“We didn’t set out with the intention of going into production,” says Nichols. 

“It was an idea that John Minett, Nichols Cars’ CEO, and I had been talking about for a while.  In the end we thought we might as well build one and see how it turned out.  Once people saw it on the road, the response was incredible.  It’s a bit like the original M1A that started the whole McLaren story.  Bruce McLaren built it as a one-off for his own personal use. Then people starting asking him if he could produce a few more!”

(Source: Nichols)

Image Gallery

Steve Nichols’ N1A green lit for production - Image 6
Steve Nichols’ N1A green lit for production - Image 4
Steve Nichols’ N1A green lit for production - Image 5
Steve Nichols’ N1A green lit for production - Image 3
Steve Nichols’ N1A green lit for production - Image 1
Steve Nichols’ N1A green lit for production - Image 2

